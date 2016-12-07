NEW YORK Dec 7 The Dow Jones transportation average hit an intraday record high on Wednesday, surpassing its previous intraday record set on Nov. 28, 2014.

The index rose as high as 9,345.04 and was last up 2.2 percent at 9,337, putting it on track to set a record high close as well. Its record closing high of 9,217.44 was set on Dec. 29, 2014. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch and Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chris Reese)