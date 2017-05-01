NEW YORK May 1 As the U.S. stock market returns
to approach all-time highs, some investors are keeping their
eyes on a group that has been lagging - transportation stocks -
for signs of where the market could turn next.
The Dow Jones Transport Average index has shed 5
percent since it and other major indexes scaled record peaks on
March 1. The 20-component index, which includes airlines,
railroads and package delivery companies, is often considered a
barometer of economic activity.
By contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is
within 1 percent of a fresh record high after enjoying its best
week of the year so far last week. The Nasdaq and
Russell 2000 recently broke to new highs.
"It is kind of the fly in the ointment right now," said
Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment
Services in Hammond, Indiana and a contributing editor to the
Dow Theory Forecasts newsletter.
Dow Theory tracks the industrials and transports to confirm
major trends in the stock market.
"This is all well and good what is going on with the
industrials, but history has shown you don’t get the sustained
upward moves without confirmation from the Dow Jones
transportation average," Carlson said. "And on a very, very
short-term basis here during this rally, we haven’t gotten it."
The Dow transports and industrials indexes both slipped in
Monday afternoon trading.
The transport index's performance has been undercut by
negative reactions to recent earnings reports, including from
American Airlines Group and Ryder System.
Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management
in Chicago, said that before he expressed broader concern, he
would keep an eye on how transports trade following earnings
season.
“If they continue to lag I would be a little bit more
concerned about it, especially if we see weakness in the
economic numbers that get released this week," Nolte said.
Data due this week includes Friday's employment report.
According to specialists who track the market's technical
aspects, transports are not signaling anything particularly
worrisome yet.
The index remains above its 200-day moving average, which
itself has been moving upward.
"We think the 200-day moving average is a terrific proxy for
what the trend is doing and for the transports, our take is that
the trend is still higher," said Ari Wald, head of technical
analysis at Oppenheimer in New York.
"Yes, they have underperformed," Wald said. "But no, they
haven’t broken any support levels that in our view would cause
problems for the overall market."
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)