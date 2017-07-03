By Lewis Krauskopf
| NEW YORK, July 3
NEW YORK, July 3 U.S. market watchers on Monday
received a bullish sign to kick off the second half of the year
as the closely followed Dow transports set an all-time intraday
record high for the first time since March 1.
The Dow Jones Transport Average index, which includes
airlines, railroads and package delivery companies, is often
viewed as a barometer of economic activity.
The 20-component index eclipsed its March 1 intraday record
of 9,639.33, rising as high as 9,672.62 in morning trading.
Among the stocks giving the index the biggest lift were tank
barge operator Kirby Corp, freight and logistics company
Landstar System and package delivery company FedEx Corp
.
Should the index finish on Monday above its March 1 closing
high of 9,593.95, it would be a positive sign for the market's
trend, said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon
Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.
"If people are looking for validation that the economy is
still on pretty solid footing and can continue to kind of
accelerate, that’s a good sign to see,” said Carlson, a
contributing editor to the Dow Theory Forecasts newsletter.
Dow Theory tracks the transports and the Dow Jones
Industrial Average to confirm major trends in the stock
market.
While the Dow Jones Industrial Average has been setting
successive record highs over the past six weeks, the transports
slumped after March 1 and only recently surged back to record
territory.
A new closing high for the transports would reconfirm the
bull market trend, which "emboldens investors to buy the dips,"
said Carlson.
The transports' 1.1 percent gain on Monday, a shortened
trading day ahead of the July 4 holiday, came on a generally
higher day for the broader market. The benchmark S&P 500
was up 0.5 percent and the Dow industrials gained 0.9 percent,
while a decline in the technology sector dragged the Nasdaq
Composite lower.
The Dow industrials' 8 percent rise in the first six months
of the year marked their best first-half performance since 2013.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Dan Grebler)