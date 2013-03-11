By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 11 Prominent short-seller David
Einhorn raised eyebrows last month when he popped up on Twitter
to disavow that he had tweeted about Herbalife Ltd.
"Apparently I have a twitter impersonator," said the hedge
fund manager, adding that he had no plans "to tweet about
stocks."
What set off Einhorn, founder of Greenlight Capital, was a
post by a since-suspended Twitter account called @Greenlightcap
that read: "The $HLF tug of war will in the end come down to who
has more money to play with. I wouldn't want to be in Bill's
shoes right now #TeamIcahn."
That may have misled people into thinking that Einhorn -
whose infrequent tweets under @davidein tend to be about poker -
was picking sides in the battle between two other big-name
investors, Carl Icahn and Bill Ackman, who have opposing
positions in Herbalife.
Einhorn isn't the only shortseller who has been impersonated
on Twitter, which has become an important source of information
for many investors. In late January, shares of Audience Inc
and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc plunged following
tweets that were purported to be from short-selling
researchers.
"Twitter pump and dump schemes are obviously something for
the market to be concerned about, even if they are just a new
way for people to do schemes that have been done forever," said
Keith McCullough, chief executive officer at Hedgeye Risk
Management in New Haven, Connecticut. He uses Twitter and has
more than 22,000 followers.
In such hoaxes, anonymous users set up accounts with names
that sound like prominent market players, issue negative
commentary, and spark massive declines. The selling that follows
shows how the rapid spread of information on social media can
make for volatile trading, and is a warning to investors who
trade on news before fully verifying the source.
The FBI monitors Facebook and Twitter, and told
Reuters in November that social media will be a big part of
securities fraud. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's
website has a warning that swindlers can use social media "to
appear legitimate, to hide behind anonymity, and to reach many
people at low cost." And the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority has issued social media guidelines to broker-dealers,
requiring that they keep records of usage.
In January 2012, the SEC charged an advisor with attempting
to sell fictitious securities through LinkedIn Corp, an
online social network catering to professionals.
"As some violators have learned the hard way, using social
media to defraud investors leaves an electronic trail of
footprints for our investigators to follow," said John Nester, a
spokesman for the SEC in Washington, D.C.
LOOKING FOR INFORMATION
Investors can minimize the risk of being conned by only
trusting the Twitter accounts of established users and
independently researching any tip or rumor.
In addition to Twitter, another popular site for traders is
Stocktwits.com, where users send messages almost exclusively
about stocks. These sites in some ways are more sophisticated
versions of on-line chat rooms that were popular during the
dot-com boom. Rumors in those rooms flowed freely, and became a
breeding ground for untrustworthy information.
Twitter and StockTwits have stronger filters - the Einhorn
impersonator's account was suspended shortly after the
misleading post - but the spigot of false information cannot be
shut entirely.
StockTwits doesn't allow discussions of penny stocks "since
those are the ones that are the most vulnerable to being pushed
around," said Howard Lindzon, the company's San Diego-based
chief executive.
Twitter, which did not respond to requests for comment,
verifies the accounts of public figures, focusing on "highly
sought users in music, acting, fashion, government, politics,
religion, journalism, media, advertising, business, and other
key interest areas," according to its website.
Analytic firms are also emerging to help traders navigate
social media.
The activity in audio chip maker Audience, which has a
market value of $275 million, serves as a prime example of the
peril of following sources that are not what they seem - and is
also where social media scanners see an opportunity.
The initial fake tweet was posted at 8:44 a.m. New York time
on Jan. 29, by someone pretending to be short-seller Carson
Block of Muddy Waters. Block is best known for exposing
accounting problems and taking short positions in a series of
Chinese companies listed in the United States.
The share declines did not accelerate until after 2 p.m.,
when trading picked up, and more than 300,000 shares traded in a
two-minute period, far exceeding the stock's daily average
volume of about 186,000 shares.
Dataminr, a New York-based social media analytics firm that
monitors Twitter for stock activity, said it sent an alert on
the fake tweet at 12:28 p.m. The firm "was able to warn its
clients of a market rumor far in advance of the market-movement,
along with providing context on the veracity of the message,"
said Dataminr Chief Executive Ted Bailey.
While Dataminr declined to provide the actual language of
the alert, it said the alert conveyed skepticism about the tweet
on Audience, noting the account's past activity and its
"demonstrated domain expertise across the social graph."
Overall, analytic firms said scanning programs were not
advanced enough to be fully automated yet.
"We're a strong believer in the human element in this," said
Emmett Kilduff, CEO of Dublin-based Eagle Intel, a social media
analytics firm that has alerts evaluated by a research team
composed of former portfolio managers and analysts.
Another analytics firm, London-based Knowsis, filters its
alerts through market professionals. CEO Oli Freeling-Wilkinson
said the firm looks at who is sending information, taking into
account the person's location, whether they are an established
market professional, and how shares react.
No system is fail proof, and big share reactions will still
likely occur from time to time, goosed initially by Twitter but
later as investors react to price moves. It is this aspect that
will keep people on their toes.
"There's an impulse, when you see a name of yours moving
like this, to shoot first and ask questions later and find out
why it is moving," said Sam Ginzburg, head of trading at First
New York in New York.