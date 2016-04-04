U.S. stocks opened slightly lower as oil prices touched a month-low on Monday as investors expressed scepticism over top exporters reaching an agreement to limit production.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 18.08 points, or 0.1 percent, at 17,774.67, the S&P 500 was down 1.55 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,071.23 and the Nasdaq composite was down 2.71 points, or 0.06 percent, at 4,911.83. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan; Editing by Anil D'Silva)