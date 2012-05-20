By Angela Moon
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 20 Normally a big decline would
set up Wall Street for a technical rebound. But that may not be
the case this week, even after the market posted its worst
weekly loss for the year and the S&P fell for six straight
sessions.
With the corporate earnings season drawing to an end and
recent U.S. economic data raising doubts about the pace of
growth, the S&P 500, which is down 7.3 percent so far in May,
could decline further this week as concerns about the financial
health of Europe persist.
"What has changed in the world since April? We went from
hearing a constant refrain that the world is awash in money and
markets must go higher to hearing nobody wants to take any risk
... All in a week," said Peter Cecchini, global head of
institutional equity derivatives at Cantor Fitzgerald & Co in
New York.
The S&P 500 fell 4.3 percent for the week, its steepest
weekly decline this year, and closed below 1,300 for the first
time in four months.
The hotly awaited market debut of Facebook on Friday was
marred by technology glitches on the Nasdaq in sending messages
back to the brokerages that handled orders of Facebook Inc
for individual, or "retail," investors. Those problems
rekindled fears about the market's electronic trading system and
caused some investors to stay away from equities.
Weighing on sentiment is a growing sense among investors
that the euro zone debt crisis is nearing new heights, fueled by
fears of the potential for a Greek euro exit and the
deteriorating health of the Spanish banking system.
Solid corporate earnings and upbeat U.S. economic indicators
had fueled the rally in U.S. stocks, offsetting jitters over
Europe. But with earnings almost out of the way and data
starting to disappoint, investors have shifted their focus back
to headlines out of Europe.
Leaders of the Group of 8 major industrial economies were
meeting this weekend to try to tackle the financial crisis in
Europe. U.S. President Barack Obama, the G8 host, has urged
European leaders repeatedly to do more to stimulate growth,
fearing contagion from the euro crisis that could hurt the U.S.
economy and his chances of re-election in November.
"The market is extremely oversold. Nonetheless, all major
indicators remain on sell signals," Larry McMillan, president of
options research firm McMillan Analysis Corp, said in a report
on Friday.
"We expect a powerful but short-lived rally should be coming
soon. But at this point, barring some major shifts in our
indicators, it may only be a rally in a larger down-trending
market," McMillian said.
THE FACEBOOK EFFECT
Facebook, the No. 1 online social network, disappointed
investors with a tepid market debut on Friday. Shares rose a
scant 0.6 percent - nowhere near expectations for double-digit
gains on the first trading day - and the day was marred by
technical problems due to huge order volume. The stock closed at
$38.23 after falling as low as $38, its initial offer price.
The disappointing debut curbed investors' appetite for other
social media stocks. Hardest hit was Zynga Inc, which
closed down 13.4 percent to $7.16 after falling as low as $6.40.
The stock was temporarily halted twice due to sudden declines.
LinkedIn shares fell 5.7 percent to $99.02, and
Groupon fell 6.7 percent to $11.58. Zynga and Groupon,
both of which went public late last year, are also trading below
their IPO prices.
Despite the disappointing market debut and the weak
performance of social media stocks, market participants are
still optimistic about Facebook going forward.
"In any brand new area, social media in this case, most are
going to be losers and only some are going to be winners. Yes,
the IPO was disappointing, but Facebook is clearly the winner
here and others aren't," said Randy Warren, chief investment
strategist at Warren Financial Service.
The coming week's economic data includes April's existing
home sales on Tuesday at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Existing home
sales are forecast at a 4.60 million-unit annual, up from 4.48
million in March.
New homes sales figures are due on Wednesday at 10 a.m. EDT.
April's new home sales are also expected to post an increase,
gaining about 7,000 units over a 328,000-unit annual rate in
March.
Initial jobless claims and durable goods orders will be
published on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. Consumer sentiment is due at
9:55 a.m. on Friday.
For the week, the Dow was off 3.5 percent and the Nasdaq was
down 5.3 percent.
