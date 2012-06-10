(Updates with Euro zone agreeing to lend Spain up to 100
billion euros)
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 10 U.S. stocks will get a lift on
Monday after euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up
to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to help its battered banks.
The surprisingly large amount of aid removes a huge cloud
that has been hanging over financial markets, with investors
fearing that a banking crisis in euro zone's fourth-largest
economy could have compounded the currency bloc's troubles with
Greece.
Though the exact amount to be lent will be decided in just
over a week, striking a deal now means Spain has added support
in case Greece's June 17 elections throw financial markets into
a tailspin.
"This is a major step in avoiding a contagion," said Tim
Speiss, partner-in-charge of EisnerAmper's Personal Wealth
Advisors Group in New York.
"The amount is pretty high, higher-than-expected. Although
we need to get more details, at least for equity markets in the
U.S. and around the world, this definitely eases short-term
fears," Speiss said.
U.S. stocks are coming off their best week of 2012, in large
part due to expectations that something would be done for
Spain's banks.
After a 2-1/2-hour conference call of the 17 finance
ministers, which several sources described as heated, the
Eurogroup and Madrid said the amount of the bailout would be
sufficiently large to banish any doubts.
For Wall Street, anything that diminishes fears over Europe
is welcome news. The broad S&P 500 index fell 6.3 percent in
May, its largest percentage drop since September, as the euro
zone debt crisis worsened in the wake of Greek elections that
produced a hung parliament.
In the first Greek poll, a large number of voters voted for
parties opposed to the country's international bailout. The
re-run of Greek elections on June 17 could decide whether the
country stays in the euro zone.
"It's good that the news of the aid come ahead of the Greek
elections. There has already been a lot of volatility in the
market associated with it (the elections), so it's a good way to
calm the sentiment until we get the elections out of the way,"
said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York.
In other parts of the world, news was not as good.
Data showed China's inflation dipped to a two-year low in
May while economic activity remained weak. This reinforced
expectations that further policy easing could be in the pipeline
to head off a sharper slowdown in the world's second-largest
economy.
However, the data released by the National Bureau of
Statistics on Saturday was not as grim as the market had feared
after China's surprising interest rate cut this week - the first
since the depths of the 2008/09 global crisis.
But the numbers still suggested economic activity remains
sluggish in China. There were also concerns that while the
economy may stabilize with stimulus measures, growth could slow
down further.
EYES ON APPLE
Apple Inc kicks off its annual conference for
software developers on Monday, and more than ever, the consumer
electronics juggernaut finds itself in a pitched battle with the
online search giant, Google Inc - in smartphones, cloud
computing and the never-ending competition for the hearts and
minds of the best software developers.
Apple is expected to announce its own mapping application,
challenging the position of Google Maps as one of the
most-valued features on the iPhone. It will unveil closer
integration of its iPhone apps and iCloud storage service with
all its devices, the latest riposte in its battle with Google's
Android smartphone software.
Apple shares rose 1.5 percent to close at $580.32 on Friday.
For the week, the stock rose 3.5 percent, but for the month, the
shares were almost flat.
Google shares rose 0.4 percent to end at $580.45 on Friday,
closing the week with a 1.7 percent gain. However, for the
month, the stock was almost unchanged.
On June 1, the S&P 500 index ended below its 200-day moving
average for the first time this year, but it clawed its way back
above the key level and rallied later in the week on hopes that
Europe would find solutions to its problems. For the week on
Friday, the Dow advanced 3.6 percent, the S&P 500 rose 3.7
percent and the Nasdaq jumped about 4 percent - their best
weekly percentage gains since December.
The U.S. economic calendar in the coming week includes data
on the Producer Price Index and retail sales on Wednesday.
Reports on the Consumer Price Index and initial weekly jobless
claims are set for Thursday. Data on Friday includes the Empire
State manufacturing index, U.S. industrial production and the
preliminary reading for June on consumer sentiment from the
Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan surveys.
