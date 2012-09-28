By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Sept 28 Wall Street will open October
with a busy week, highlighted by low expectations for global
manufacturing data and the U.S. jobs report, but that could set
the stage for positive surprises that help lift the market.
The S&P 500 finished its third positive quarter
in the last four on Friday, despite suffering its largest weekly
percentage decline since June. For the past three months, the
S&P 500 gained 5.9 percent - its best third quarter since 2010.
In contrast, the index was down 1.3 percent for the week.
The benchmark S&P 500 earlier this month reached its highest
level since late 2007. Yet uncertainty remains over whether
stocks can hold their gains against the headwinds of a
struggling economy. That explains, in part, the retreat over the
last several days.
The S&P 500 hit a high of 1,474.51 in mid-September before
pulling back by a bit more than 2 percent. A run at 1,500 seems
possible, but the flurry of economic and world events ahead
probably will prevent a major advance in the coming week.
Bulls are betting this week's Spanish budget proposals will
be a preamble to a bailout request by Mariano Rajoy's
government. The move would be seen as a first step to get the
finances of the euro zone's fourth-largest economy in order and
would clear some of the market uncertainty regarding the euro
zone crisis.
Monetary policy is also on the list of market catalysts next
week. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is scheduled to
speak on Monday and the minutes of the latest FOMC meeting are
set for release later in the week. The week's agenda includes
meetings of the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and
the Bank of Japan.
"I think we could see a rebound next week if we get some of
the stars aligning and have Spain ask for a bailout, the ECB
announcing favorable terms for that bailout, and if we see the
Bank of Japan announce further monetary intervention," said
Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
"If Spain and the ECB don't deliver, we could set ourselves
up for a further lateral move in the markets. A negative would
be if Rajoy flat-out denies that they need a bailout."
The ECB and BOJ are set to meet on Thursday, with the Bank
of Japan's meeting extending until Friday.
FACTORIES, JOBS AND THE DEBATES
Chinese factory and business conditions data will kick off a
numbers-heavy calendar for markets. Manufacturing PMI, due on
Monday, is expected to show a second straight month of
contraction.
A snapshot of U.S. manufacturing activity will be provided
on Monday when the Institute for Supply Management releases its
September index. The September ISM reading is expected to show
another month of contraction, but at a slightly slower pace than
in August. On Wednesday, the ISM will release its U.S.
services-sector Purchasing Managers' Index, which could show a
slight deceleration in the pace of growth in the
non-manufacturing sector.
"We have Chinese economic data over the weekend, and we'll
see how markets react on Monday," said Wasif Latif, vice
president of equity investments at San Antonio, Texas-based USAA
Investment Management.
"It seems like the market is bracing for bad numbers,
meaning if they're not as bad, it could be market-positive,"
Latif said.
Non-farm payrolls for September, due on Friday, are seen up
115,000, while the U.S. unemployment rate is seen ticking up 0.1
percent from August to 8.2 percent in September.
The jobs data will come on the heels of the first of three
U.S. presidential debates, scheduled for Wednesday night. Recent
poll numbers point to a strengthening lead by President Barack
Obama, but a weak payrolls reading could give some hope to
Republican challenger Mitt Romney.
"If Romney doesn't turn the ship with a very strong
(debate)performance, the president is going to win," said Jack
de Gan, chief investment officer at Harbor Advisory Corp in
Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
He said the trend in the polls has taken away some of the
market uncertainty regarding the presidential election. He added
that an ECB- or Spain-related headline out of Europe on Thursday
could overcome almost anything that would happen Wednesday night
during the debate.
"I think the market is coming to terms with the fact the
president is ahead, and unless something significant changes,
(he) will prevail."
