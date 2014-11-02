(Repeats story that first ran on Friday with no changes to
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK Oct 31 A handful of toss-up U.S.
Senate races next week could hold the key to whether the stock
market glides through the year-end in a typical post-midterm
election rally or gets hit with a fresh bout of volatility.
U.S. investors appear less concerned with whether
Republicans take control of the Senate, as expected, or
Democrats hang on to their majority by a slim margin. They just
want to know - come Wednesday morning - the actual outcome.
"If we have a really uncertain situation, where the Senate
is divided and candidates are threatening recounts, that's
really not good," said Robbert van Batenburg, director of market
strategy at Newedge USA LLC in New York.
In two southern matchups - Louisiana and Georgia - polls
show the races are too tight to call, raising the potential for
run-off elections that could delay for weeks knowing who will
control Congress' upper chamber. Louisiana's run-off election is
scheduled for Dec. 6. In the market's worst-case scenario, the
majority party may not be known until after Jan. 6, when Georgia
will hold its run-off election if no Senate candidate wins at
least 50 percent of the vote on Nov. 4.
Such an outcome, while considered unlikely, nevertheless
rekindles uncomfortable memories for some of the 2000
presidential election, when George W. Bush's victory over Al
Gore was not confirmed for more than a month after Election Day.
That uncertainty contributed to a spike of almost 11.2 percent
in the CBOE Volatility index and a 7.6 percent drop in
the S&P 500 from Election Day through the Electoral
College vote in late December that certified the outcome.
"While the reaction wouldn't be that dramatic this time, any
form of risk could really jolt equities, especially since the
Federal Reserve is no longer in the market," van Batenburg said,
referring to the U.S. central bank's decision last week to end
its massive bond-buying program, a stimulus measure which has
been credited with boosting equities.
CLARITY COULD ADD LEGS TO REBOUND
U.S. stocks have roared back in the past two weeks after an
early October scare fest. The S&P is up more than 8 percent
since its recent closing low on Oct. 15 and the VIX has tumbled
some 45 percent.
A clear outcome on Tuesday, then, could set the market up
for additional upside into the end of the year.
Historically, midterm elections correspond with market
strength. Barclays noted that since 1928, the S&P 500 has posted
a median return of 7 percent in the 90 days after a midterm,
with returns positive 86 percent of the time.
Upside in mid-term election years has historically favored
small-caps. Since 1990, the Russell 2000 has risen an
average of 4.89 percent between Election Day and the end of the
year, compared with a rise of 3.22 percent in the S&P over the
same period and a rise of 2.28 percent in the Dow.
Those gains are close to the averages for all years, with
the Russell 2000 rising 4.6 percent in the last two months of
the year and the S&P up 3.2 percent in the last two months,
according to the Stock Trader's Almanac.
CONTROLLING PARTY
Barclays Capital estimates a 64 to 90 percent chance that
Republicans would win the Senate. With neither party likely to
achieve a large enough majority to overturn vetoes or prevent
filibusters, however, the actual party in power may not matter
much on Wall Street.
A "new composition is unlikely to enact changes in the near
term that will alter the direction of the equity market,"
Barclays wrote. "If the election results are a surprise and
Democrats keep control of the Senate, we believe the market
reaction would still be muted."
There could be outsized moves in the energy and medical
device sectors, two groups with ties to Republican-driven
legislation. The GOP is generally opposed to the Affordable Care
Act's imposition of a tax on medical device companies to fund
the healthcare program, and the party is widely in support of
the Keystone Pipeline project, which would connect Canadian oil
sands with U.S. refineries.
"If the majority party of the Senate is in doubt, that would
cause a lot of volatility for medical device names like Stryker
and Medtronic, most likely with a downward
bias," said Michael Mullaney, chief investment officer at
Fiduciary Trust Co in Boston.
