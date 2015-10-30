Oct 30 Though the stock market has broadly
recovered from its August swoon, the same can't be said of
transport stocks. Continuing weakness in railroad and trucking
companies have pushed the Dow Jones Transport Average index
away from the S&P 500, a divergence that often is seen as
a broad sell sign.
Not this time around, according to analysts. They say the
transports, down 11 percent in 2015 compared with the S&P 500's
1.5 percent gain, might be oversold on sector-specific issues
rather than from a marketwide problem.
"There is no 'sell' signal as far as I'm concerned," said
Katie Stockton, chief technical strategist at BTIG in New York.
"The divergence is certainly something to make a note of, in
terms of your positioning in the transportation sector, but I
don't see it as a message in regard to the broader market."
Analysts point to specific transports, such as United Parcel
Service Inc, FedEx Corp, and hard-hit railroads,
down 25.1 percent this year, as places to bargain hunt.
The broad transport index, made up of 20 stocks that track
the biggest U.S. railroads, trucking and airline companies, is
selling at a trailing price-earnings ratio of 16.7, compared
with 20.42 for the S&P and down from the 19 level where it
started the year.
"For investors who have a longer time horizon, that is more
than a couple of months, we think the railroad stocks present
compelling opportunities," said Keith Schoonmaker, director of
industrial research at Morningstar in Chicago.
"There aren't going to be competitors encroaching upon their
returns and they have a cost advantage over trucking companies,"
Schoonmaker said.
He singled out Union Pacific Corp for its
diversified revenue portfolio and strong management team and
said the stock has a fair value of $110. Union Pacific traded at
$89.30 on Friday.
UPS and FedEx, down roughly 7 percent and 10 percent this
year, respectively, as they head into the holiday shopping
season, their most profitable quarter, could be bargains, said
Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in
New York.
A handful of transport companies reporting results next
week, such as FreightCar America Inc, XPO Logistics Inc
and Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, could
post falling revenues and flat to negative earnings.
TRUCKER WEAKNESS "VERY MUCH INTACT"
The Dow Theory, a decades-old method of market timing, holds
that a broad index reaching a new high, such as the S&P did in
May, should be viewed skeptically unless it is confirmed by the
transport index - not the case this year.
That divergence is expected to persist. Though the transport
index is often seen as a powerful reading on the broader
economy, it is down this year as a function of specific
problems.
Also, the transport industry is less indicative of broad
economic weakness than it might have been in earlier decades,
when manufacturing and shipping were a bigger part of the U.S.
economy, said BTIG's Stockton.
Commodities, a key part of the rail business, remain beaten
down.
While airlines have added capacity likely to reward them in
the future, they are facing a short-term price war.
Trucking firms, meanwhile, might be the weakest going forward.
Goldman Sachs slashed its 2015-17 North America truck
production forecast by 14 percent on Thursday, citing further
deterioration in truck freight volumes and continued weak
trucker pricing.
"The downtrends there are very much intact," said Stockton.
"I think that would be a pocket of weakness for the
transportation sector that for now you'd want to avoid."
