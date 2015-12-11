NEW YORK Dec 11 Stock market investors are
ready for the first U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike in
nearly a decade next week, but they may not be fully prepared
for all of the nuanced remarks likely to accompany that
announcement.
If the Fed lays out an aggressive schedule of future rate
increases, stock markets could become very volatile and even
plummet, say strategists who expect a market-calming central
bank announcement detailing the patience of policymakers.
Activity in the options market suggests stock traders are
being cautious ahead of the Fed policy meeting on Dec. 15-16,
and options expiry at the end of next week could amplify
volatility in either direction.
"If...(policymakers) came out saying that over the next two
years they will raise by 'this' much, that would be very
destabilizing," said Brian Battle, director of trading at
Performance Trust Capital Partners in Chicago.
"The market will take great relief in the Fed communicating
it will be very patient for the next increase."
Even so, traders hoping to profit on the Fed's expected
statement lack a playbook. The markets haven't been through the
current scenario of a rate lift-off after years in which the
central bank's short-term interest rates have been locked near
zero.
That could partly explain the jittery trading on Wall Street
this week, during which volatility has risen and the benchmark
S&P 500 dropped 3.5 percent.
A slew of economic data due to be released before the Fed
meeting, including readings on growth in manufacturing,
industrial production and consumer prices, could cause some
choppiness if traders take any robust data as a sign that the
Fed may be more aggressive with future rate increases.
Furthermore, markets could face an interruption next week if
Congress and President Barack Obama trigger a government
shutdown by failing to finish work on a $1.5 trillion government
funding bill.
OPTIONS POSITIONING
That uncertainty has helped trigger bets in the options
market by investors trying to cover themselves against a wide
array of outcomes in stocks, and similar uncertainty has been
apparent across other asset classes as well.
Crude oil futures fell to seven-year lows while the euro,
expected to decline against the dollar as the Fed tightens,
rallied after many covered those bets.
As expected, exchange-traded funds and individual stocks in
rate-sensitive sectors such as financial firms and real estate
investment trusts have attracted a lot of options trading
activity betting on sharp moves - in both directions - in the
wake of a Fed announcement.
"We are seeing a lot of heavy positioning" in front of the
Fed, said Steven Sosnick, equity risk manager for Timber Hill,
the market-making division of Interactive Brokers.
That positioning is leaning more heavily toward seeking
protection against a broad stock market move lower, said traders
who expect volatility to spike after the Fed meeting.
S&P 500 options expiring next Friday imply a 2.9
percent move in the index by the end of the week.
The CBOE Volatility Index, the market's favored
barometer of trader angst, has crept over its long-term average
of 20, after having stayed mostly below that level since early
October. On Friday, it was up 28 percent at 24.72.
That level is higher than futures show the VIX going
forward, signifying that traders are more worried about
near-term volatility than they are about a long-term breakdown.
But a sharp move to the downside could be amplified since
the Fed decision comes just two days ahead of
"quadruple-witching," when options on stocks and indexes and
futures on indexes and single-stocks all expire, making the
index particularly prone to a jump in volatility.
JPMorgan derivatives analysts estimate that nearly $1.1
trillion of S&P 500 options are set to expire on Friday morning,
about 60 percent in put options, typically used as portfolio
hedges.
In case of an adverse reaction in stocks, the accumulation
of large blocks of open SPX put contracts at the 2,000, 1,950,
and 1,900 levels, could force more selling. Market makers who
have sold those contracts would be forced to sell equities to
reduce their risk.
This kind of activity was one of the key reasons for the
market selloff in late August, when the S&P entered its first
correction in more than four years.
