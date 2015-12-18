By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, Dec 18 With Wall Street heading into
its usually buoyant year-end period, continued weakness in oil
prices presents a major wildcard that could spoil any holiday
cheer for stock investors.
With seven full trading days left in the year, plus a
shortened Christmas Eve session, some investors say the market
remains poised for its traditional strength to close out what
has been a sluggish 2015, having moved past the Federal
Reserve's historic decision to raise interest rates.
While the S&P 500 index is down 3 percent this month,
December ranks as the best-performing month on average for the
index since 1950, according to the Stock Trader's Almanac. Since
1969, the last five trading days of the year, plus the first two
of January, have resulted in an average 1.4 percent rally.
But the recent and persistent slide in oil prices raises
some doubts. The price of crude has closely correlated with the
S&P 500 over the past 20 sessions as the commodity has slid
toward multi-year lows.
"For whatever reason, this has been the theme pretty much
ever since oil got under $50: that lower oil prices are bad for
the market," said Eric Kuby, chief investment officer at North
Star Investment Management Corp. in Chicago.
For the year, the S&P is down about 2 percent. At 2,016 as
of mid-day Friday trading, the benchmark U.S. index would need
to rally more than 4 percent to reach the median year-end
forecast of 2,100 (a 2 percent gain for the year) from 46
strategists polled earlier this month by Reuters.
As U.S. crude prices have dropped about 20 percent since
late November, deepening their 1-1/2 year freefall, the S&P 500
has pulled back more than 3 percent. The energy sector, the
worst-performing S&P group, slumped more than 12 percent over
that time.
Goldman Sachs said on Thursday it sees a high risk of oil
prices declining further.
"The oil story is not going away," said Quincy Krosby,
market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
"As (U.S. crude) continued to push downward, it is affecting the
market."
While low oil prices have been thought to be a potential
stimulant for the economy by lowering gas prices and putting
more money in consumers' pockets, the recent drop has apparently
sent a negative signal to the market.
"I think people interpret lower oil prices as a weakness to
the overall world economy and therefore if there's not a real
strong demand for energy, the economy is getting weaker," said
Gary Bradshaw, a portfolio manager with Hodges Capital
Management in Dallas.
Although stocks have slid after an initial rise, the Fed's
decision on Wednesday to raise rates was largely expected by
investors and signaled faith in the U.S. economy.
"That the market absorbed the first rate hike in nearly a
decade suggests that we can finish the year on a positive note,"
said Alan Gayle, director of asset allocation at RidgeWorth
Investments in Atlanta.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Dan Grebler)