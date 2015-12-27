(Repeats story published on Friday)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK Dec 27 As 2015 draws to a close this
week, the fortunes of the last few trading days of the year may
be dictated by the direction of the financial sector.
The financials have risen more than 6 percent this quarter,
with investors expecting the sector to be one of the main
beneficiaries of the first interest rate hike by the Federal
Reserve in nearly a decade.
However, the potential exposure of banks to the
energy-dominated U.S. high-yield corporate bond markets has
unnerved investors, and caused financial and energy shares to
stall during the two trading sessions that followed the hike.
Stocks in both those sectors have been closely correlated in
recent weeks.
"That trade, the oil-financials, it is going to be with us
for quite some time," said Peter Kenny, equity market strategist
at Kenny & Co LLC, in Denver.
The benchmark S&P 500 index has rallied nearly 3
percent last week, buoyed by a jump of nearly 5 percent in the
energy sector as oil prices bounced off
multi-year lows. Financial stocks, meanwhile, have surged more
than 3 percent last week.
In recent weeks, energy stocks have been tightly correlated
to the price of crude at 0.95, which means they have moved in
sync with each other, and financials have not been far behind.
The 20-day correlation between the financial sector and
U.S. crude is 0.75.
Should oil prices fail to stabilize and energy shares
continue to fall, that could be reflected in the financials.
"The influx of money and capital into the financials over
the last six months in anticipation of this move by the Fed was
justified, but boy, this oil trade has turned that upside down,"
Kenny said.
IN TANDEM, FOR NOW
The slump in oil prices has resulted in a drop of more than
20 percent in the energy sector this year, but while signs of
stabilization in the commodity has helped the sector rally, it
has also reduced its influence among the broader index.
According to Standard & Poor's, as of Nov. 30, the energy
sector held a 7.1 percent weighting in the benchmark index. In
contrast, financials hold a 16.6 percent weighting, second among
the 10 major sectors and making them more influential in
dictating the direction of the S&P 500.
Financials have a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7,
according to Thomson Reuters data, making them relatively cheap
compared to the 16.5 for the broad S&P 500.
Meanwhile, as major U.S. banks have raised the rates they
charge borrowers in the wake of the Fed hike, that could bump up
earnings for the sector.
Even if financials manage to decouple from oil, some market
participants are not expecting any outsized benefits for the
sector from the change in Fed policy, which is expected to be a
gradual tightening of interest rates.
"Interest rates are going to stay here and this trade that
led people to believe the banks were going to be substantially
helped is just not going to happen," said Stephen Massocca,
Chief Investment Officer, Wedbush Equity Management LLC in San
Francisco.
"They are probably fairly valued here and they are very
disinteresting."
With a shorter trading week ahead as well due to a holiday
for New Year's, the economic calendar is light and trading
volume is expected to be muted, which could result in
exaggerated moves in equities.
"Due to the holiday week, attendance will be light," said
Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in
Bernardsville, New Jersey.
"But the ability to move things around is easier at times
like this, so while we normally think that nothing is going to
happen, it is easier to make things happen."
