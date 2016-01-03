(Repeats story first published on Thursday with no changes to
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK Dec 31 As Wall Street wraps up its
flattest year since 2011, investors will have to deal with many
of the same issues next year as they attempt to gauge market
direction.
While many market participants have a host of worries
heading into 2016 that could hurt stocks and keep volatility
high, they remain optimistic for gains in 2016 and a strong
start to the year could boost that case.
According to the Stock Trader's Almanac, the direction of
January's trading predicts the course for the year 75 percent of
the time.
Stocks could get a boost next week from the so-called
"January effect," when stocks that were sold off in December for
year-end tax harvesting rally back in the next month as
investors scoop them back up at lower prices.
Of the S&P 500 components, 301 were down 10 percent or more
from their 52-week highs and 175 were off by at least 20 percent
through Dec. 30, according to Ryan Detrick, market strategist at
Kimble Charting Solutions in Cincinnati.
That broad decline was offset by the narrow leadership of
the "FANG" stocks - Facebook, Amazon, Netflix
and Alphabet. Combined, they comprise more
than 5 percent of the weighting in the S&P 500 and have all
risen at least 35 percent for the year.
While the overall breadth of the S&P is not promising, that
may leave a broader swath of stocks that could see a rebound
next month, according to Jeff Saut, chief investment strategist
at Raymond James Financial in St. Petersburg, Florida.
"The individual investor is in hibernation. There are six
distinct stages to a secular bull market and we are nowhere near
euphoria, nowhere close, unless you own the FANGs," said Saut.
Despite the flat performance to finish out the year, stocks
grappled with volatility throughout 2015. The S&P has moved at
least 1 percent on a daily basis in either direction 72 times,
the most since 2011, according to Standard & Poor's data.
The S&P 500 notched a record high of 2,130.82 on May
21 as middling economic data eased expectations for a rate hike
from the U.S. Federal Reserve. But three months later, the
benchmark had fallen into correction territory, a drop of 10
percent from its high, when signs China's economy may be slowing
faster than expected unnerved investors and a Fed rate hike drew
closer.
"It turned into a big nothing. We are essentially where we
started the year. We had a lot of volatility in between," said
Ken Polcari, Director of the NYSE floor division at O'Neil
Securities in New York.
"In retrospect, actually, it could have been a disaster and
it really ended up kind of flat, so I count that as a win, once
you add in dividends."
Along with the return of many investors next week after the
holidays, the economic calendar is more active, culminating with
Friday's payrolls report.
But while recent jobs reports have been closely monitored
for signs the Fed will begin to raise rates, the influence of
the report may be muted due to the recent hike by the Fed and
its intention to continue raising at a gradual pace.
"The Fed knows it needs to be careful and they are going to
be careful," said Scott Wren, senior global equity strategist at
Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St. Louis.
