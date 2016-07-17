(Repeats story first published Friday with no changes to text)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, July 15 After finally eclipsing
year-old record highs, the U.S. stock market will be tested
again next week, when the onslaught of company earnings could
help investors assess the impact of Britain's vote to exit the
European Union.
Investors were expecting to see evidence of a second-half
profit rebound, but U.S. companies are already sounding more
cautious, thanks to worries about global economic weakness and
renewed dollar strength since the June 23 vote.
Market bulls have been hoping stronger profits could spur
further gains in stocks this year, or at least keep the gains
they've made so far. The recent rally that drove the S&P 500
above its May 2015 records has left the benchmark up 5.8
percent for the year so far.
"People are afraid they are going to miss out on
performance, so they are chasing. What is left to fuel this
market if it's not earnings?" said Andre Bakhos, managing
director at Janlyn Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
Stocks' rally has been fueled in part by gains in defensive
stocks, which suggests some investors are still cautious and
opting for dividend payers. Telecommunications and
utilities are up about 20 percent so far this
year.
Several top industrial and exporting companies report next
week. Among them are International Business Machines,
Schlumberger, Johnson Controls, Johnson &
Johnson and others with more sales exposure to Europe
than other companies, based on Thomson Reuters data.
If some large international companies maintain or even raise
their profit forecasts, that could add to bulls' argument that
current high prices are warranted.
However, companies as diverse as Yum Brands, Delta
Air Lines and CSX Corp have started to manage
investor expectations because of Brexit fallout.
Delta and Yum Brands cited a negative impact from currency,
while CSX's CEO expressed concerns about the effect of the
strengthening dollar.
"The strong dollar is a lot of what's causing a decline in
industrial production already," CSX CEO Michael Ward told
Reuters. "I'm worried that we just keep getting stronger and
stronger against other world currencies."
The uncertainty around Brexit's impact could create further
headwinds to U.S. manufacturing exports, given a stronger
dollar, as well as potentially slowing European demand, said
Erik Gershwind, CEO of MSC Industrial Direct Co.
Hugh Johnson, chief investment officer of Hugh Johnson
Advisors LLC in Albany, said he's not optimistic about a rebound
in earnings in the third and fourth quarters.
Estimates for third-quarter earnings are falling, and if
they fall enough, that would extend the U.S. profit recession
that began in last year's third quarter.
For the second quarter of 2016, earnings are expected down
4.7 percent from a year ago, while in the third, slim profit
growth of 1.5 percent is expected, Thomson Reuters data shows.
The third-quarter view is down from a 2.4 percent gain projected
by analysts just before the Brexit vote.
Also reporting next week are General Electric, eBay
, Yahoo, Intel and Honeywell
International. Results are expected from a total of 91
S&P 500 companies.
