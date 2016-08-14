(Repeat of item transmitted on Friday, Aug. 12)
By Rodrigo Campos and Nandita Bose
NEW YORK Aug 14 Consumers are flocking to
discount apparel retailers, but investors are faced with nothing
close to a bargain as stocks in the sector rally.
Few expect shares of off-price retailer TJX Companies'
or its peer, Ross Stores, to go on a fire sale
next week when they report earnings, as the trends that have
favored them over their higher-priced competitors are expected
to persist.
Just this year, TJX shares have gained nearly 17 percent and
Ross Stores has added slightly more, compared with gains closer
to 7 percent in both the S&P 500 retail index and the
broader S&P 500.
"TJX and Ross have outperformed and will continue to
outperform because they are good merchandisers. They get the
selection right," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research
analyst Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
"I don't own these and I regret it," she said, adding that
she will wait for a stumble in the price to jump in.
Contrary to the discounts shoppers find at TJX and Ross,
investors are faced with a high price for their shares. At near
22 times expected earnings over the next 12 months, their
price-to-earnings ratio is at its highest level in at least 15
years, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
Both stocks set record closing highs on Friday ahead of
TJX's quarterly report due Tuesday. Ross is expected to report
on Thursday.
But the stock gains could continue, as sales are expected to
continue to grow and investors welcome the revenue increase.
Same-store sales are expected to have risen 3.3 percent last
quarter for TJX and 2.1 percent for Ross, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
"The off-price sector has developed a successful strategy to
keep consumers coming back," said New York-based Christina Boni,
a senior analyst at Moody's Investors Service.
"Stores have the unique ability to change product offerings
quickly, which creates a 'scarcity' effect that makes consumers
feel more compelled to purchase on the spot, rather than risk
someone else beating them to the checkout line," she said.
Shoppers are indeed favoring discounters, and the
competition is trying to catch up. Both Macy's and
Nordstrom talked up their off-price lines - Backstage
and Nordstrom Rack - in their most recent earnings reports.
"Consumers have started moving to dollar stores and places
like off-price chains" at the expense of Macy's and other
department stores, said Burt Flickinger, managing director at
retail consultancy Strategic Resources Group in New York.
Activity in the options market has been leaning toward bets
on declines in stock prices in the broad retail sector. In
addition, options on discount retailers, including Burlington
, TJX Cos and Ross Stores, show a similar sense of
caution.
Apparel retailers reporting earnings next week include L
Brands, Gap Inc and Urban Outfitters.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose, Saqib Ahmed and Rodrigo Campos;
Editing by Eric Effron and Dan Grebler)