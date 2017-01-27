By Sinead Carew
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 27 In an ordinary world, a U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting, jobs data and a hefty number of
earnings reports next week should provide investors with welcome
distraction from speculation about the U.S. President's policy
plans.
But the current world is less than ordinary and in the
second week after his inauguration as U.S. president, the
likelihood is that Donald Trump's voice will still ring louder
in investors' ears than economic data and the words of Fed chair
Janet Yellen.
Wall Street has already bet on solid economic data, strong
earnings and the pace of Fed interest rate hikes, but investors
are still uncertain how to bet on the President.
"Wall Street's already figured out that the recovery is in
place, that the Fed is going to start getting aggressive. What
they haven't figured out yet is, exactly who is Donald Trump,"
said Robert Phipps, a director at Per Stirling Capital
Management in Austin.
While stocks have risen since the Nov. 8 election on hopes
for tax cuts, lighter regulation and fiscal stimulus, investors
are still waiting for evidence Trump has the willingness and
ability to follow through on his pro-business campaign promises.
On top of this, add to the uncertainty, fear of his threats
to slap massive tariffs on imports and his comments on China's
currency policy.
Fed fund futures show bets on a 96-percent chance the Fed
leaves rates unchanged when it ends its two-day meeting on
Wednesday, according to Reuters data.
Investors will watch for hints of policymakers' plans for
the rest of 2017. If their language indicates
faster-than-expected hikes, "the equity rally could pause as
investors recalibrate," said Paul Christopher, head global
market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St.
Louis.
But investors don't see the Fed rocking the boat next week,
at least until it has some clarity on Trump's policies.
"Like many of us, the Fed is probably waiting to see what is
going to come of all the new policies and changes that can be
expected out of the new administration," said Tim Dreiling,
senior portfolio manager at the Private Client Reserve at U.S.
Bank in Kansas City.
Strong fourth-quarter earnings reports and forecasts have
been part of the driver for the S&P 500's 10-percent
increase since Nov. 4 and many big companies are due to report
next week.
A few weeks into reporting season, analysts now expect
quarterly earnings to have risen 6.8 percent, up from an
expectation of a 6.1 percent gain on Jan. 1, according to
Reuters data. This growth rate would be the fastest in two
years.
JOBS DATA
On Friday, the U.S. is expected to report 171,000 new
non-farm jobs were created in January, up from 156,000 in
December. Unless the number is below 100,000 or above 300,000,
stocks will likely not move sharply, according to Wells Fargo's
Christopher.
"If the data coming in are unremarkable, it would tend to
turn attention back to Washington," he said.
Aside from seeking clarity on Trump's pro-business policies,
the market will also watch for signs of whether the President
will help or hurt foreign trade. For example, the administration
has said it would tax imports from Mexico to help pay for a new
wall to secure the border. But such a tax would push inflation
higher, nudging the Fed closer to tightening policy.
Investors are also nervous of the implications if Trump
officially declares China a currency manipulator, as he has
implied he might do.
The best-case scenario would be that he instead sits down to
negotiate trade concessions with the world's second-biggest
economy, said Wells Fargo's Christopher.
"I think Trump is serious about getting things done, but he
does have to reckon with the fact that even as the most powerful
person in the world he does have to work with others," he said.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Rodrigo
Campos and Nick Zieminski)