By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, July 13
NEW YORK, July 13
onslaught next week. If it's not corporate earnings, it's Ben
Bernanke talking about economic issues before Congress.
Recent warnings from a number of companies, including
chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, helped drag the S&P
500 lower for six straight days before a Friday rebound.
The S&P 500 and Dow erased losses for the week, barely
finishing higher by 0.2 percent and less than 0.1 percent,
respectively. The Nasdaq composite fell 1 percent for the week.
With a slew of companies set to report results next week,
the hope among investors is that the bad news has been factored
in, but the broader picture remains lackluster. That may limit
the market's gains even if companies clear a low bar.
"Expectations have been beaten down a lot," said Robbert Van
Batenburg, head of equity research at Louis Capital in New York.
"The problem is we're dealing with a global slowdown, and I'm
sure that's going to be reflected in some of the comments you're
going to be hearing."
Data showing slower growth in Europe, China and the United
States has weighed on the stock market, while U.S. companies
have warned about overseas weakness and a stronger dollar
hurting profits on exports.
The minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting
suggested it is not ready to inject more monetary stimulus into
the economy, but traders will be hanging on Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's every word for mention of such a
possibility and how he views the slowing economy.
Next week dozens of Standard & Poor's 500 companies are to
report. They run from top technology names, including Intel
and Microsoft to General Electric and
Coca-Cola Co.
Earnings estimates have already fallen sharply. S&P 500
earnings for the second quarter now are expected to rise just 5
percent from a year ago, down from an estimate of 9.2 percent at
the beginning of April, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Nearly all sectors have seen estimates fall due in part to
weak demand in Europe. Energy and utilities are expected to be
the weakest performers this quarter after big declines in energy
prices in the second quarter.
The fall in estimates could be enough so that the majority
of companies end up beating expectations, as they typically do,
inspiring a relief rally. That could bolster the S&P, where
trading has narrowed to a range between 1,310 and 1,370 for most
of a month.
Investors could see some downside surprises in high-end
consumer companies, industrials and financials, said Paul
Mangus, head of equity research and strategy for Wells Fargo
Private Bank in Charlotte, in North Carolina.
For example, Bank of America Inc is expected to
report earnings of 15 cents a share on Wednesday, but Thomson
Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates put expectations at 13.5 cents
per share, or a miss of about 9 percent.
The technology sector could end up being a mixed bag, Mangus
said.
"On one hand, there are very good trends on the software
side. (But) there may be some disappointments among some of the
hardware manufacturers. In certain cases, we're seeing some weak
PC sales," he said.
Besides Advanced Micro Devices, a weak forecast was issued
by fellow chipmaker Applied Materials this week, while
engine maker Cummins Inc warned on sales. AMD reports
results on Thursday.
Negative to positive earnings guidance for the second
quarter is 3.3 to 1, the worst since 2008, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
Among other S&P companies scheduled to report are Goldman
Sachs, Citigroup and Johnson & Johnson.
The final details of a Spanish bank bailout are expected
next week among developments in the 2 1/2-year old euro zone
debt crisis.
BERNANKE SPEAKS
Bernanke is due to deliver his semiannual monetary policy
report to Senate and House committees on Tuesday and Wednesday,
though analysts said he is not likely to divulge plans of
further economic stimulus.
Stocks lost ground this week as minutes from the Fed's June
meeting showed policymakers are open to the idea of more
economic stimulus, but that conditions might need to worsen
first. Investors were hoping the Fed's June minutes would
suggest the central bank was getting closer to another round of
stimulus.
"I don't think he's going to allude to any quantitative
easing, so I don't think you'll get any solace from that," Van
Batenburg said.
Bernanke is more apt to urge Congress to act on fiscal
policy and tackle the issues of huge budget deficits and the
impact on the economy of approaching sharp cuts in government
spending known as "the "fiscal cliff."
"I would expect him to try to bring the message home to
policymakers to address the fiscal cliff. Fiscal tightening
flies in the face of any effort to dodge deflation."
(Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)