NEW YORK, July 27 Stocks took off at the end of
the week, drawn by the allure of a helping hand from the world's
two most powerful central banks. Traders are unlikely to resist
those charms again next week.
The U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank both
meet next week amid investor expectations of action to stimulate
economic growth and, in the case of the ECB, tackle the
spreading euro zone debt crisis.
The drumbeat of weak economic data and disappointing U.S.
corporate profits and outlooks mean central banks can be stocks'
best friends.
Equity prices tend to rise sharply in the hours before a Fed
statement like the one expected on Wednesday as traders and
investors jockey for position and a chance to make a profit.
Next week's calendar has a double-whammy. The Fed's monetary
policy statement will come one day before an ECB meeting packed
with intrigue. ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this week
the bank was ready to do whatever was necessary, within its
mandate, to save the euro.
"People in this business like to get in front of big events,
especially if (they) could be very, very positive for the
market," said Brian Reynolds, chief market strategist at agency
brokerage Rosenblatt Securities.
In that sense the strategy "is almost like a lottery
ticket," he said.
But was that ticket already cashed? The S&P 500
rallied to levels not seen since May on Friday, a rally
that was sparked a day earlier after Draghi stoked expectations
the ECB might resume its Securities Markets Programme (SMP) and
possibly adopt more aggressive quantitative easing.
Reports of meetings with the head of Germany's Bundesbank
fueled a Friday rally that outpaced Thursday's gains.
Equity markets have for weeks been leaning on hoped-for
stimulus from the Fed or ECB. Despite weeks of softening
economic data, including a dismal payrolls report for June and a
poor outlook for corporate profits, the S&P 500 has risen in
seven of the past 10 weeks. It closed on Friday near a
three-month high.
REMARKABLE PATTERN
At the same time that traders position themselves to benefit
from the Fed's latest easy-money policy, those betting against
market gains get out of the way and selling pressure recedes.
"It's very scary to short the market ahead of a Fed
meeting," said Dennis Dick, a proprietary trader at Las
Vegas-based Bright Trading and co-founder of Premarketinfo.com.
"So you have this short-covering that drives prices up."
That helps explain the rise in stocks in the 24 hours prior
to the U.S. central bank's policy decisions - a pattern that
tends to hold irrespective of what the Fed actually says in its
statement.
Economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York performed
a study of the pattern.
Starting mid-afternoon the day before such decisions, stocks
in the United States, Britain, Germany and other major markets
begin a sharp rise and don't stop, on average, until just before
the Fed unveils its policy decision at 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT) the
following day.
Since 1994 a whopping 80 percent of the premium in gains of
U.S. stocks over yields on short-term government bonds has been
earned in these 24-hour periods, the study found.
The pattern has grown starker as the Fed took increasingly
aggressive actions to rescue the U.S. economy from recession.
The two rounds of major asset purchases, known as quantitative
easing, or QE1 and QE2, in recent years strongly boosted stocks.
"Perhaps this shows markets have given the Fed their seal of
approval," said Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at
Wells Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
"At least from a market participant perspective, they are
confident the Fed will fulfill its mandate. I try to talk to
individual investors to remind them that the stock market is
going to react much more quickly than the economy to what the
Fed does," he said.
CENTRAL BANKS OVERSHADOW EARNINGS
The focus on central bank meetings will get in the way of a
heavy week of earnings for S&P 500 companies at a time when the
outlook continues to worsen.
Major companies due to report include AIG, Kellogg
, Procter & Gamble, Kraft Foods, Pfizer
, MasterCard and General Motors.
Among the 290 companies in the S&P 500 index that have
reported earnings for the second quarter, about 67 percent have
beaten analysts' estimates, slightly higher than the long-term
average of about 62 percent.
But just 40 percent have beaten on revenues, the worst
record since the first quarter of 2009.
More worrisome is the market's outlook. Third-quarter
earnings are now expected to decline 0.4 percent from a year
ago, compared with an expected rise of 1.4 percent last week,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Also on investors' radar next week is another legal battle
in California over patents between Apple and South
Korea's Samsung. The trial's outcome could reshape
the smartphone and tablet wars between the iPhone's maker and
its rivals.
