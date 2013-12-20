By Angela Moon
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 20 With the U.S. Federal Reserve
finally announcing it will start tapering its stimulus, removing
a big uncertainty in the market, can Wall Street expect a
stronger finish to the year? Not really.
The "Santa Claus rally" is a seasonal anomaly that describes
a rise in stock prices in December, generally over the final
week of trading prior to the new year.
The benchmark S&P 500's average gain during the last five
days of December and the first two of January is about 1.5
percent since 1950, according to Stock Trader's Almanac. The
equities market has gone up in December about 80 percent of the
time for the past 20 years.
Although the S&P 500 is up just about 1 percent so far this
month, the index is up about 27 percent for the year and is on
track for its biggest gain since 1997.
"It's been a strong year, and I wouldn't be surprised if
investors closed out their year today," said Doug Foreman,
co-chief investment officer of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment
Management.
"There isn't much room or news to move higher from here
until next year."
Stocks rallied sharply this week, with the Dow and the S&P
500 closing at records on Friday, following the Fed's mid-week
announcement it will reduce its $85 billion monthly bond
purchases by $10 billion.
For the week, the Dow gained 3.1 percent, the S&P 500 was up
2.5 percent and the Nasdaq added 2.6 percent.
Trading volume this week was also below average as many
investors had already locked in their gains for the year ahead
of the holidays.
"There's a lot of transparency in the market, but most of
the noise has already been made. We should expect to continue
seeing light volume and not much selling as we go into next
week," said Mark Martiak, senior wealth strategist Premier
Wealth/First Allied Securities in New York.
"We're selling our winners and looking to see what sectors
could be the ones to be in next year. I like cyclical and
industrials. I want to see the news post-holiday season before I
start to recommend defensive names."
With Christmas and New Year's holidays in the middle of the
week, trading volume is likely to be lower than previous years.
The New York Stock Exchange will close early at 1 p.m. ET on
Tuesday and will remain closed for Christmas day.
Analysts say next week will be a start of investors finally
shifting focus to the fundamentals of the economy, like economic
reports and corporate earnings.
"With the Fed out of the way now, the market is going to
move back to making more rational decisions and focus on what
really matters in the economy," said Scott Clemons, chief
investment strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman Wealth
Management.
"Fourth-quarter earnings will start coming in January and
the market's full focus will be on those numbers and outlooks."
Economic data due next week include personal income and
outlays at 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday. Tuesday's data include
durable goods orders at 8:30 a.m. ET and new home sales at 10:00
a.m. ET. On Thursday, weekly jobless claims will be released at
8:30 a.m. ET.