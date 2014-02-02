By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK Feb 2 Investors may crave a quiet
market this week to digest the recent volatility in stocks and
rehash Sunday's Super Bowl, but the prospect doesn't look
likely.
The catalysts that drove the Dow and the S&P 500 to their
worst monthly performances since May 2012 have not gone away.
The retreat from emerging markets - and stocks in general -
appears to have more room to run as the factors that helped
propel the market to record highs in mid-January aren't
providing enough support. Although fear is back in the market,
some investors see this as a time to buy.
Calls for a market correction have become louder, with the
S&P 500 down 3.6 percent from its all-time closing high and the
Federal Reserve's announcement on Wednesday that it will keep
trimming its monthly bond buying.
More than 80 S&P 500 components are set to report earnings
this week, but the myriad issues surrounding emerging markets
remain at the forefront for investors.
"Bad news in any area of the globe is bound to make
sentiment less positive in others. This isn't an issue of
contagion, but there will be influence," said John Chisholm,
chief investment officer of the Boston-based Acadian Asset
Management, which has an emerging market equity fund with $1.2
billion in assets. "There's plenty more instability ahead."
While countries such as Turkey and South Africa have taken
steps to stabilize their currencies, the trend has remained
negative for those assets.
The CBOE Volatility Index, a measure of investor
anxiety, rose 34.2 percent during January to end the month at
18.41, after wrapping up 2013 at 13.72. The VIX remains below
the long-term average of 20, however, and has not traded above
19 since October.
For the month of January, the Dow fell 5.3 percent and the
S&P 500 lost 3.6 percent - marking their worst monthly
percentage declines since May 2012. The Nasdaq fell 1.7 percent
in January, its worst month since October 2012.
It's tempting to believe that U.S. stocks are a salve for
this pain. But the reality is that when emerging markets swoon,
U.S. stocks decline as well, just not as much.
BRICs AND THE BOTTOM LINE
Goldman Sachs analysts wrote that when MSCI's emerging
markets index falls at least 5 percent, the S&P 500
tends to fall by half of that. The MSCI index has dropped
11 percent since an October peak of 1,047.73.
"Our EM strategists believe some EM equity markets have
further to fall, and that they require significant current
account rebalancing before bottoming," Goldman Sachs analysts
said in a late January note about their outlook on emerging
markets.
The effect on U.S. companies is harder to discern. Goldman
estimated that S&P 500 companies derive 5 percent of their
profits from emerging markets, with some sectors more affected
than others.
Among the companies with large emerging markets exposure set
to report earnings this week are General Motors and Yum
Brands Inc. Yum, in fact, gets more than half of its
sales from the BRICs - Brazil, Russia, India and China. Yum's
stock lost 11.2 percent in January, while GM shares dropped 11.7
percent.
Both stocks, along with the shares of other internationally
exposed companies, have underperformed the S&P 500 since the Fed
first said it would cut back on its stimulus on Dec. 18.
Demand in China has been particularly sluggish, which
affected Apple Inc's results, as the company's iPhone
sales were worse than expected, and Wal-Mart Stores,
which closed some locations in that country, as well as in
Brazil.
Some are still looking to buy, though.
"We'd need to see more significant hits from overseas
exposure before we start paring away our allocation to those
names ... GM is doing well because of its EM exposure,"
Acadian's Chisholm said.
'BEST HOUSE' IN A POOR NEIGHBORHOOD
With half of the S&P 500 companies having reported earnings
so far, almost 70 percent have topped earnings expectations,
above the long-term average of 63 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters data. Two-thirds have exceeded estimates on revenue,
above the historical average of 61 percent, though companies
have generally been meeting or beating lowered expectations.
"While there are equity risks, there's very little risk from
a bear market standpoint," said Jim Dunigan, chief investment
officer of PNC Wealth Management in Philadelphia. "That markets
have held on as well as they have shows that equity appetite
still exists."
Whether there is conviction behind the buying is debatable.
The three busiest days for the market in terms of the S&P's
E-mini futures contract, the most heavily traded equity futures
contract, were Wednesday, Monday, and last Friday, Jan. 24 - all
of which were selloffs.
Still, investors keep pouring money into stock market funds,
with $10.24 billion added in the week ended Jan. 29, according
to Thomson Reuters' Lipper service. This marked the sixth
straight week of net new cash.
The S&P 500 is about 0.5 percent above its 100-day moving
average, a level that could provide support against further
losses. According to the most recent Reuters poll of analysts,
the benchmark index is expected to end the year at 1,925 - about
8 percent away from current levels.
Dunigan, who helps oversee $127 billion in assets, said that
stocks remain "the best house in a bad neighborhood," especially
with U.S. interest rates low.
"When you look at the alternatives, fixed income continues
to look risky, and cash doesn't help you," he said. "Unlike
other asset classes, equities will still get boosts from
contributions like buybacks, merger activity and capital
expenditures."
(Wall St Week Ahead runs every Sunday. Questions or comments
on this column can be e-mailed to:
ryan.vlastelica(at)thomsonreuters.com )