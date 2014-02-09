By Angela Moon
NEW YORK Feb 7 After the S&P 500's first weekly
gain in a month, investors will see this week whether the U.S.
stock market's rally of the last two days is the shape of better
things to come - or if this year's weakness will turn into a
full-fledged correction.
At Friday's close, the S&P 500 was up 0.8 percent for the
week - its first weekly gain since early January. The benchmark
index closed above its 14-day moving average on Friday, the
first time it traded above that level since Jan. 23.
The 2.6 percent gain for Thursday and Friday marked the S&P
500's best two-day performance in four months. That rally helped
Wall Street recover some ground from the latest slide, which had
pushed the benchmark index down as much as 6 percent from its
record closing high set on Jan. 15. Wall Street defines a stock
market correction as a drop of at least 10 percent from the
previous high. A bear market is a plunge of 20 percent from a
previous peak.
The recent selloff created some severely oversold conditions
that have "now blossomed into buy signals, but there is still a
much larger intermediate-term bearishness in place," Larry
McMillan, president of McMillan Analysis Corp in Morristown, New
Jersey, said in a note to clients.
"The buy signals may generate a rally back to and through
the 20-day moving average. But for anything more than that, the
intermediate-term sell signals have to be reversed."
The S&P 500 fell 3.6 percent in January, its worst monthly
percentage loss since May 2012. Its 20-day moving average is
1,804.25.
In another check of the U.S. economy's health, January
retail sales will be in focus. The data could offer more
evidence that the economy lost some momentum at the start of the
first quarter.
On Friday, nonfarm payrolls data showed job creation in the
United States slowed sharply over the past two months, raising
the prospect that the economy may be losing strength.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will be in the spotlight
this week as she testifies before U.S. lawmakers in her first
public comments on monetary policy and the economy after taking
the reins at the U.S. central bank. She will appear before the
House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday and the Senate
Banking Committee on Thursday.
Yellen, a strong supporter of the Fed's easy-money policies,
will be responsible for ramping down a huge bond-buying program
and, later, raising interest rates and shrinking the Fed's
swollen balance sheet.
FINAL CHRISTMAS SNAPSHOT
The Commerce Department is expected to report on Thursday
that retail sales were flat in January, held down by a drop in
receipts at auto dealerships, after gaining 0.2 percent in
December. Even after stripping out autos, retail sales are seen
barely rising.
"That retail number is actually important because it
includes the January gift card numbers, so that completes the
Christmas picture," said Phil Orlando, chief equity market
strategist at Federated Investors, in New York.
Last week, a group of nine retailers that report comparable
monthly sales posted a 3.6 percent rise for January, below the
4.9 percent pace a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters.
The data suggested that January was a tough end to the most
competitive holiday season for U.S. retailers since the
2007-2009 recession.
This week's economic calendar includes jobless claims on
Thursday and January's industrial output on Friday. The
preliminary February reading on consumer sentiment will also be
released on Friday by Thomson Reuters and the University of
Michigan.
On Monday, McDonald's Corp will report January
sales. Last month, the company reported weaker-than-expected
quarterly sales at established restaurants as fewer diners
frequented the fast-food chain. McDonald's warned that sales
would again fall short of analysts' expectations in January.
On the earnings front, quarterly results will be released
this week by Sprint Corp, Cisco Systems Inc,
Deere & Co, PepsiCo Inc and MetLife Inc.
Thomson Reuters data showed that of the 343 companies in the
S&P 500 that had reported earnings through Friday morning, 67.9
percent have topped Wall Street's expectations, slightly above
the 67 percent beat rate for the past four quarters and ahead of
the 63 percent rate since 1994.
(Wall St Week Ahead runs every Sunday. Questions or comments
on this column can be e-mailed to:
