NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. stock investors, despite
finding few areas of the market that appear cheap with indexes
near records, appear reluctant to jump into what could be the
biggest bargain out there.
By many metrics, bank stocks appear to trade at a discount,
and are expected to benefit from broad economic growth and
interest rate hikes. Yet caution has prevailed over the group,
and that could persist next week if investors continue dumping
cyclical names for defensive positions, or if the September
payroll report suggests the Federal Reserve could delay the
first rate hike.
That first rate increase is expected in the second half of
2015, though the specific timing remains unknown. Higher rates
are seen translating to higher net interest margins (NIMs),
which have been low for major names. Bank of America,
Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase all have NIMs below
the industry medium of 3.6 percent.
"The risk for bank stocks is that the low-rate environment
could continue," said Leo Grohowski, chief investment officer at
BNY Mellon Wealth Management in New York. "We're more
constructive than not, but if the Fed stays put for long, then
low NIMs turn into a drag rather than suggesting upside."
The outlook for NIMs is a bit clouded, as the first rate
hike will be preceded by the end of the Fed's bond-buying
program, which is expected to result in a flattening of the
yield curve. Banks tend to see higher profits under steeper
curves, and a flattening could depress NIMs before the first
hike.
Grohowski said that when it came to banks, "my commentary is
skewed more positive than our allocation," reflecting a common
refrain by analysts, who see value but are hesitant to buy in.
"We can just find value elsewhere," Grohowski said.
There is nothing new about the caution over the group, which
has been pressured by regulations and falling trading revenue,
two factors that are expected to persist and may make it
difficult for banks to reach the profits they posted before the
crisis. Financial earnings fell 6.6 percent in the second
quarter, by far the worst of any S&P sector, though this
reflects one-time items like legal settlements and litigation
costs.
Analysts see that weakness as an excuse to buy. Steven Rees,
global head of equity strategy at JPMorgan Private Bank in New
York, noted that large-cap banks had a price-to-tangible-book
ratio of about 1.3, "compared to the historical range of about
2.5 to 3, so they're very cheap in that regard." He also said,
"there's a potentially significant amount of dividends that
could come back into the sector in coming years."
Loan growth has also pointed to improving conditions.
Commercial and industrial loans hit $1.748 trillion in August,
according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve, an
all-time record. Loan growth has been accelerating, up 9.1
percent so far this year (until August, the last full month for
which data is available), compared with 7.1 percent growth
throughout all of 2013.
Financial profits are expected to rise 10 percent in the
third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data, a rate behind
only materials and healthcare.
Banks are among the most undervalued names in the S&P 500
based on StarMine's measurement of intrinsic value, which looks
at anticipated growth over the next decade. Both Citigroup and
Morgan Stanley are 67 percent under their intrinsic
values, based on their Thursday closing price, while JPMorgan is
60 percent under.
While the S&P financial index has risen for the past
nine quarters, it has underperformed the S&P 500 so far this
year, up 6 percent compared with the benchmark index's 6.7
percent rise. Since 2009, the year of the post-crisis bottom,
the financial sector has risen 85 percent, well below the S&P's
118 percent advance.
Financials saw mutual fund and hedge fund outflows each
month from April to August, with more than $2.5 billion pulled
over that period, according to Thomson Reuters Lipper data.
While flows have been positive thus far in September, about $287
million has flowed from the group so far this year.
