NEW YORK Oct 24 Slumping energy shares drove
the recent U.S. stock market selloff more than any other major
group, so investors are turning to next week's slate of earnings
to see if the sector can pull itself out of the pit.
The third-quarter earnings picture for energy looks grim.
Profit growth expectations for S&P 500 energy companies have
fallen more than any other sector - from a forecast of 13.8
percent on July 1 to the current 1.8 percent, Thomson Reuters
data showed.
Energy shares dropped 9.2 percent in the third quarter, and
the sector is on track for a decline of 3.6 percent for
2014, the weakest performance of any S&P 500 sector.
The decline has followed a sharp drop in oil prices, dragged
down by weakening global demand and a rising dollar. With
various names due to report next week, including Exxon Mobil
, Chevron, ConocoPhillips and National
Oilwell Varco, there are hopes that executives will
suggest that the fall in oil and share prices has overstated the
outlook for these names.
"It isn't just about these particular companies. What they
have to say is an important factor for the entire global demand
story," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential
Financial, based in Newark, New Jersey.
"All the market has been looking for is less bad news."
The energy sector over the last 20 weeks has spiraled from
being the market leader to now ranking as its most distant
laggard, according to a Relative Rotation Graph study, which
analyzes the relative performance of the constituents of an
index.
The S&P energy sector up about 6 percent from Oct. 15, while
the S&P 500 is up 5.5 percent from its Oct. 15 low and the
benchmark index on Friday posted its best weekly gain since
early January 2013.
Some analysts expect demand from North American energy and
construction industries to boost performance for some in the
sector going forward, even with peaks in activity in North
Dakota and other areas.
And with profit estimates down for energy, its
price-to-earnings multiple is among the lowest for S&P 500
sectors, at 14.3 times estimates earnings, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
"Sure these oil companies may have some price pressure...but
longer term, many of them are going to be just fine," said
Robert Lutts, chief investment officer at Cabot Money Management
in Salem, Massachusetts.
Still, estimates for the fourth quarter and 2015 so far show
an even bigger decline in energy's profit outlook.
S&P 500 energy earnings now are expected to decline 4.3
percent in the fourth quarter, which is down from a July 1
forecast for 10.4 percent growth, Thomson Reuters data showed.
For 2015, profit growth for the sector is estimated at just
1.8 percent, the weakest of any sector. That compares with a
forecast of 11.1 percent growth for the entire S&P 500, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
