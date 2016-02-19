By Rodrigo Campos
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 19 With next week's calendar full
of economic data releases and speeches by economic policymakers,
investors have been poised to watch the Federal Reserve for
clues about the U.S. central bank's next move, but an
unexpectedly hot reading on inflation on Friday will further
sharpen that focus.
After coming into 2016 with an expectation of three or four
interest rate hikes through the year, market participants
recently were viewing the Fed as likely raising interest rates
once, if at all, in light of weak inflation and global
volatility.
But Friday's data showed the core consumer price index
(CPI), a measure of underlying U.S. inflation, rose in January
by the most in nearly 4-1/2 years to a 2.2 percent annualized
rate. It drew particular attention as the number was above the
Fed's 2.0 percent target, though it is not the central bank's
benchmark inflation measure.
The uptick in price pressures has already shifted the
market's expectations on the Fed's next move.
"The inflation numbers definitely caught the markets off
guard," said Joseph Lavorgna, senior economist at Deutsche Bank
in New York.
"Last week at this time the market was pricing a 25 percent
chance of a rate hike by year-end and now it's over 40 percent
and that's largely because of today's stronger than expected
CPI."
The dollar rose alongside Treasury yields shortly after the
data, as markets saw the higher inflation as nudging the Fed
towards tightening policy. The euro hit its lowest since Feb. 3.
Equity markets have also closely followed expectations on
Fed policy. Lower rates tend to support stocks in general, with
high-paying dividend names like utilities gaining investors'
favor. In an environment of rising rates, banks tend to take the
lead.
The expectation of higher interest rates has been cited as
one of the reasons for stocks having fallen as much as 11
percent this year. The S&P 500 is down 6 percent so far
in 2016, and on track for its third positive week of the year.
The inflation numbers add to recent economic data, including
a stronger job market and consumer spending, that will force the
Fed to seriously reconsider more rate hikes, said Jim Paulsen,
chief investment officer at Wells Capital Management in
Minneapolis.
"I think what's happening is that people are starting to put
tightening back on the table," Paulsen said.
CHOCK-FULL OF FED SPEAKERS
Personal consumption expenditures, the Fed's favorite
measure of price inflation, is out next Friday and could confirm
or outweigh the trend in the CPI reading. Among other
market-moving numbers next week are purchasing managers indexes
(PMIs) for the manufacturing and services sectors and two gauges
of consumer confidence.
Investors and the Fed could address a decline in earnings,
now seen as down 3.7 percent for the S&P 500 in the fourth
quarter of last year, and lower outlooks for 2016 as other
reasons to keep rates lower for longer.
The incoming data gives more weight to next week's scheduled
speeches from many Fed officials, including Vice Chair Stanley
Fischer on Tuesday and Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart on
Thursday as markets look for a change in tone. Two Fed surveys
of business conditions, Richmond and Kansas City, are also out
next week.
"I don't think the Fed can help stocks, they can only hurt
them," said Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at Phoenix
Financial Services in New York.
"If they came out too hawkish that can hurt stocks; too
dovish can help a little but not create sustainable investor
demand."
In Fed-watcher parlance, hawks are seen quicker to push for
rate hikes than doves.
In a U-turn late on Wednesday, Fed voting member and hawkish
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said it would be "unwise"
to raise rates further given U.S. inflation data and global
volatility. He speaks Wednesday in New York, followed by
questions from the media.
The Fed's policy-setting committee next meets March 15 and
16 in Washington, with a statement followed by a news conference
with Chair Janet Yellen.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, additional reporting by Chuck
Mikolajczak and Laila Kearney; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)