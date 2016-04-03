(Repeats story first published on Friday with no changes to
text)
By Laila Kearney
NEW YORK, April 1 After enduring several weeks
of conflicting comments by Federal Reserve officials that
whip-lashed the U.S. stock market, befuddled investors could get
a dose of clarity next week on where the Fed stands on its path
towards rate hikes.
Minutes of the Fed's March meeting will be released on
Wednesday, giving investors a chance to comb through the summary
for tips on when rate increases will hit.
If traders believe that less vocal policymakers will support
Fed Chair Janet Yellen's expressed go-slow approach to raising
interest rates, they may bid up stocks further.
Most Wall Street Fed watchers expect an interest rate hike
in June. Yellen has indicated she would not want to raise rates
unless data, such as increasing inflation, proved such a move
timely.
"If it comes out more dovish, you've got to suspect that the
equity markets would really like it," said Jeff Weniger, senior
strategist at BMO Private Bank. Should the minutes show real
caution by other Fed policymakers, energy, gold, emerging
markets and materials could benefit the most, Weniger said.
Equity markets could suffer if the Fed shows a more
aggressive stance. Shares of banks and other financial
companies, which have been damaged by low interest rates, could
be the lone sector to win.
Investors may trade on even the subtlest of information next
week as there is a paucity of big market-moving events. This
week, Fed talk and the employment report helped markets rise;
later in April, the start of the first-quarter corporate
earnings reporting season likely will drive share prices.
The seven-week U.S. stock market rally could still have room
to run and beat a record high set by the S&P 500 last May, in
part because the Fed has walked back from an expectation of four
interest rate hikes this year to two.
The S&P 500 would need to rise less than 3 percent to take
out its record closing high.
Stock reacted positively to Chair Janet Yellen's cautious
tone at the end of the Fed's mid-March meeting, with the
benchmark S&P 500 moving into positive territory for the year.
A series of comments by other Fed members, however, sent the
index back into the red just days later. Stocks resumed an
upward trajectory when Yellen reiterated her intentions to
"proceed cautiously" this week.
Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio manager at U.S. Bank's
Private Client Reserve in New York, is one of the many who will
be reading those minutes closely.
"Getting any color will continue to be very important and so
will getting a sense of what type of dissent was present among
voting members," he said.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Nick Zieminski)