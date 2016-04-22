By Rodrigo Campos
| NEW YORK, April 21
NEW YORK, April 21 Even with a spate of
high-profile earnings disappointments in recent days from the
likes of Caterpillar, Microsoft and Google's parent company, the
profit recession that has dogged U.S. stocks since last fall is
still expected to come to an end in the second half of this
year.
But while that probably protects Wall Street from another
vicious downdraft like the one that came with the start of the
year, the return to positive earnings growth is unlikely to
drive prices sharply higher, and buying stocks now with the
market back near its record high could prove a rough bet.
"There's no clear driver that I can see that is going to
ignite growth in the real economy. We continue to limp along,"
said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt
Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
The S&P 500 tech sector on Friday posted its
largest percentage decline in 11 weeks after Microsoft
and Alphabet both missed analysts' expectations.
However, the index overall was doing something close
to nothing, and is expected to remain in a tight range.
Investors are not willing to pay much more for earnings that are
expected at best to inch up for the year.
In that environment, investors are likely paying as much as
they are willing to pay for stocks, said Forrest.
The S&P's forward price-to-earnings ratio stands at 17.8,
meaning investors are paying nearly $18 for every $1 in expected
earnings over the next 12 months. That is the highest since 2004
and sharply above the average 15 level over the past 30 years,
according to Thomson Reuters Datastream data.
EARNINGS BOTTOMING
Reported and estimated earnings for the S&P 500 are seen
down 7.1 percent in the first quarter from a year ago, after
having declined 2.9 percent and 0.8 percent year-on-year in the
previous two quarters. The second quarter of this year is also
expected to post a contraction, though a much smaller one at
negative 2.3 percent.
Earnings are then expected to post gains of 4.3 percent and
10.3 percent in the third and fourth quarters, leaving the gains
for the full year shy of 2 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S data.
The S&P 500 is already up more than 2 percent this year,
meaning that any further gains would come at the expense of a
higher multiple.
"The overall earnings guidance in some of the reports has
disappointed and the forward guidance is not as positive as we
would hope given the overall expectations that we are going
through the worst of it now," said Alan Gayle, director of asset
allocation at RidgeWorth Investments in Atlanta.
The weaker-then-expected results from Microsoft and
Alphabet, the second- and third-largest U.S. companies by market
capitalization, add to a list of underwhelming reports from the
likes of IBM, Intel and Nike.
The S&P, however, has risen more than 15 percent from its
2016 low hit in February and stands less than 2 percent away
from its record close set almost a year ago.
"You've got to be a little more cautious here about stocks
given the big rally," said Andrew Slimmon, portfolio manager at
Morgan Stanley Investment Management in Chicago.
"The estimates have beaten a little but it's reaffirmation
of very anemic earnings growth year over year. At this juncture,
we are setting up for a repeat of last year, which is barely
positive year-over-year earnings growth."
More than 800 companies from micro- to large caps report
earnings next week. The headline of the list is Apple,
expected to report Tuesday at 5 p.m. EDT. Over the past eight
reporting quarters, the stock has moved on average 4.5 percent
on any direction after earnings.
Also reporting next week are Facebook, 3M,
MasterCard, United Technologies, UPS and
AT&T.
