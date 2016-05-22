(Repeats story first published Friday with no changes to text)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK May 20 Economic data will garner most
of the attention next week, with investors placing a heavy
weight on a host of reports as they try and determine the
likelihood of a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve at its
June meeting.
Multiple gauges of the manufacturing sector will be released
along with durable goods orders, a reading on consumer sentiment
and the revised gross domestic product report for the first
quarter. Signs of improvement in the data would likely heighten
expectations of a rate hike and put equities under pressure.
"These are some important data points and my sense is the
investment community is in a 'good news is bad news' frame of
mind right now," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at
BMO Private Bank in Chicago.
As recently as Monday, investors were nearly certain the
central bank would hold off on an interest rate hike in June, as
Fed funds futures rates showed only a 4-percent chance according
to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
But the minutes from the Fed's April meeting, coupled with
comments from New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley
turned those expectations on their head, with expectations for a
June hike standing at 30 percent on Friday.
"This week was really the week where the Fed pivoted, where
the narrative changed," said Peter Kenny, senior market
strategist at Global Markets Advisory Group in Berkeley Heights,
New Jersey.
"The narrative changed from cautious, very cautious to
something more constructive in terms of the economy."
The increased expectations could bring about a rotation in
stocks rather than a broad decline in the S&P 500,
however. With financials among the prime beneficiaries of a rate
hike, that could spark them to take a leadership position after
struggling for most of the year. That rotation would likely make
sectors such as utilities, telecoms and real estate investment
trusts (REITs) vulnerable.
That underperformance has made banks extremely cheap, with
valuations on the S&P 500 bank index last month at their lowest
relative to the overall index in more than 10 years, according
to DataStream.
The S&P bank index has jumped nearly 4 percent this
week and was on track to snap a 3-week losing streak on the
prospect of higher rates helping to boost banks' earnings.
Sectors that have been attractive to investors in the
low-rate environment, such as telecoms and utilities
were both down more than 2 percent on the week, set
for their worst week in five.
"We will see more of the rotation," said Scott Keifer,
global investment specialist at JP Morgan Private Bank in Orange
County, California.
"It is just the market pricing in and taking the complacency
out of the thought the Fed is not going to move, that June is
live."
