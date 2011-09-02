By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Sept 2 Friday's jobs report that
showed hiring in the United States unexpectedly ground to a
halt in August is increasing speculation the U.S. Federal
Reserve will move to stimulate the economy. But will it help
stocks?
Fed action -- if it happens -- is no longer viewed as the
elixir for the stock market it once was.
Wall Street tumbled over 2 percent on Friday as investors
fretted more about the economic outlook rather than looking
ahead to another round of Fed bond buying.
Next week, the question of whether the Fed will step up to
the plate with another round of quantitative easing will take
center stage with a highly anticipated speech from President
Barack Obama. That could make for another volatile week.
This time last year, anticipation of a second round of
quantitative easing, or QE2, sparked an almost uninterrupted
rally that lifted the S&P 500 around 30 percent from August to
May.
What a difference a year makes. Confidence in policy makers
is sapping away as the economy languishes, the United States
grapples with the loss of its top-notch credit rating, and the
European Union seems to be coming undone at the seams.
Wall Street sees an 80 percent chance the Federal Reserve
will intervene in the bond market to lower long-term interest
rates, according to a Reuters poll on Friday.
But Friday's action in the stock market signaled that
equity investors do not see that prospect as silver bullet for
their woes. The broad-based S&P 500 .SPX index fell 2.5
percent on the day.
"This downdraft is based on sentiment and that has to be
turned around," said Brian Battle, vice president of trading at
Performance Trust Capital Partners in Chicago. "I think we're
in for a longer trend of either malaise or just a down
channel."
That means traders and investors who were hoping for a
return to normalcy after extreme volatility in August may have
to wait a little longer.
Obama is due to address a joint session of Congress on
Thursday to lay out plans to create jobs, boost economic growth
and lower the deficit.
He faces an uphill struggle when it come to reassuring
investors, who fault the lack of consensus in Washington.
Heading into an election year, the disharmony is not likely to
get better any time soon.
Nonfarm payrolls were unchanged last month, the Labor
Department said on Friday, and figures for previous months were
also revised down to show employers created a combined 58,000
fewer jobs than had been thought in June and July.
The U.S. Treasury market rallied after the data as Goldman
Sachs and other U.S. primary dealers -- big Wall Street firms
that do business directly with the Fed -- said they expect the
U.S. central bank to start buying longer-dated bonds after its
Sept. 20-21 meeting.
Seasoned traders say that August's extreme volatility was
one of the most trying periods in living memory, outstripping
the 2008-2009 meltdown and the 1987 stock market crash on Black
Monday.
"I've been doing this for 20 years and it's never been more
exhausting," said the chief executive of a New York-based
proprietary trading firm, who said many of his traders closed
out their positions in August, reducing the firm's inventories
to just 15 to 20 percent of what they could be.
At least some of that volatility looks set to spill over
into September until there is more clarity over the economy and
what the Fed is likely to do at its Sept. 20-21 meeting.
But some fund managers who take a more long-term view are
using pullbacks to cut back positions that have done less well
while increasing positions in their preferred stocks.
Many fund managers are still convinced the U.S. economy
will avoid a recession and stocks will rally into the end of
the year.
One of them, Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at
Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia, does not expect the
Fed to act this month. He is not expecting a recession, but
admits he has become more defensive.
"We used some of the volatility to swap out lower yields
for higher yields, believing that a combination of income with
capital growth potential will help us weather days like today,"
he said. "Equity values should still hold their own if not
appreciate given the still-good corporate profit picture."
(Wall St Week Ahead runs every Sunday. Questions or
comments on this column can be e-mailed to:
edward.krudy(at)thomsonreuters.com)
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Additional reporting by Ryan
Vlastelica; Editing by Leslie Adler)