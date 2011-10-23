(Repeats with no change to text or headline)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Oct 23 Prospects for corporate
earnings are dimmer in the coming quarters, even though reports
so far this quarter have been relatively bright.
Third-quarter reports among the big names have been
reasonably solid, with Google (GOOG.O), McDonald's (MCD.N) and
others reporting strong results.
But, unless there's a turnaround in the outlook for the
U.S. economy, the next few quarters may be less rosy.
The next few days may be tricky for stock investors, too,
as the market waits to see whether European leaders can find a
way to solve the growing euro zone debt crisis.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX rose 1.1 percent
last week on hopes leaders were nearing a comprehensive plan
that would stop the crisis from worsening. But progress at a
summit on Sunday was slight after France bowed to German
opposition and abandoned a proposal to use unlimited European
Central Bank capital to boost a euro zone rescue fund.
Leaders will hold another summit on Wednesday.
"We just don't know yet what form the solution is going to
take and what it's going to cost," said Michael Woolfolk, a
senior currency strategist at BNY Mellon in New York.
With so much focus on Europe, earnings -- even with most
companies beating expectations -- have been given less of the
spotlight.
At the same time, S&P 500 earnings forecasts for the fourth
and first quarters have come down since the start of October,
especially in the materials, energy and financial sectors,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
"That's part of this fear factor that has gripped not only
the marketplace but corporate America as well," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in
New York.
Much of what's driving worries about earnings is related to
expectations for less demand from Europe and other parts of the
world, including China, where indicators show growth is
slowing.
The sovereign debt crisis in Europe has plagued markets for
months, and the U.S. economy has been a worry, too, with the
nation's high unemployment rate among the chief problems.
Much of the third-quarter profit strength stems from
still-strong international revenue growth, according to a
report from Thomson Reuters earnings analyst Jharonne Martis.
"There is still a dichotomy between robust earnings growth
and global economic uncertainty," the report said.
Foreign sales total 30 percent on average for S&P 500
companies.
Of the 133 S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings to
date, 68 percent have come in above expectations, above the
long-term average, the Thomson Reuters data showed.
On next week's earnings agenda are results from more top
S&P 500 names: Caterpillar (CAT.N), Coach (COH.N), Boeing
(BA.N) and Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) among others.
The data shows S&P 500 earnings are expected to have risen
14.7 percent in the third quarter from a year ago, compared
with an Oct. 3 estimate for 13.1 percent growth.
Projections for the fourth quarter are for growth of 12.5
percent -- down from an Oct. 3 estimate of 15 percent -- and
forecasts for the first quarter of 2012 are for growth of 7.6
percent -- down from an Oct. 3 estimate of 10.2 percent.
WORRIES PRICED IN
Some analysts said the changes in earnings estimates may
just be catching up to sentiment already priced into stocks.
If so, an improvement in the outlook would make the
forecasts too low.
"If Europe does satisfy the markets (with a solution to the
debt crisis), then I think these estimates will be proven
wrong," Cardillo said.
As long as the U.S. economy doesn't fall back into
recession, corporations can deliver profit growth, strategists
argued.
Among next week's data is a report on U.S. economic growth
on Thursday. U.S. gross domestic product likely grew at a 2.5
percent annual rate in the third quarter, according to a
Reuters survey, a improvement from 1.3 percent in the second
quarter.
"The general macroeconomic data in the U.S. continues to
confirm a protracted, slow painful recovery but not a recession
at this stage. And if it continues to maintain that however
slow pace, on the upside the earnings should be supported by
economic activity," said Natalie Trunow, chief investment
officer of equities at Calvert Investment Management in
Bethesda, Maryland, which manages about $14.8 billion.
