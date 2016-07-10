(Repeats Friday story with no changes)
(Updates to Friday close)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, July 8 The focus on Wall Street will
shift to corporate earnings next week after a strong June jobs
report on Friday gave investors confidence that the U.S. economy
was on stable footing and left the S&P 500 within a whisper of a
new closing record high.
Earnings next week are expected from big banks JPMorgan
Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo as well
as other financial companies such as BlackRock and PNC
Financial Services. Earnings for the sector are expected
to decline 5.4 percent.
If bank earnings come in better than expected, the S&P 500
is likely to push through its record highs set in May
2015 after several failed attempts, as Friday's jobs number
helped push the benchmark index to less than one point from its
closing record high of 2,130.82.
"Banks are definitely in the spotlight," said Tim Ghriskey,
chief investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New
York. "There is some trepidation in the market going into this
earnings season, the quarter economically was not particularly
strong."
Financials have been the worst performing of the 10 major
S&P sector groups this year, down nearly 6 percent, as they were
hit by reduced expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike by the
Federal Reserve and uncertainty in the wake of the vote by
Britain to leave the European Union, or "Brexit."
Second-quarter earnings overall are expected to decline 4.7
percent, according to Thomson Reuters data, the fourth straight
quarter of negative earnings, but up slightly from the 5 percent
decline in the first quarter.
Investors will be looking for confirmation this quarter that
earnings are starting to turn, with analysts anticipating a
return to growth in the back half of the year, starting with
expectations for a 1.8 percent increase in the third quarter.
"What we are hoping ... is that we are starting to see that
we have stepped out of the trough in terms of the economy from
the first quarter," said Jim Davis, regional investment manager
at U.S. Bank Private Client Group in Springfield, Illinois.
"That second-half pickup could translate into some better
earnings outlooks." The current price-to-earnings ratio for the
S&P 500 is an elevated 18.2 and an increase in profits would
make stocks cheaper.
Other notable earnings expected next week include Alcoa Inc
, Yum! Brands, Delta Air Lines and CSX
Corp.
The end of the week will give investors some insight on the
health of the consumer, manufacturing and inflation with monthly
retail sales, the consumer and producer price indexes, the
Empire State manufacturing survey and a preliminary reading on
consumer sentiment.
Yet even with stocks scraping up against a record high, some
investors remain cautious in light of uncertainty about the
Fed's plan for rates, upcoming U.S. elections and potential
ripple effects as the UK begins to move forward with its exit
from the European Union.
"It just strikes me there are just too many things that can
go wrong over the next couple of months," said Phil Orlando,
chief equity market strategist, at Federated Investors, in New
York.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Linda Stern and
James Dalgleish)