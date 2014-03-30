(Deletes redundant "the," extraneous word "due" in paragraph 7)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, March 30 U.S. stock investors will
take their cues this week from March jobs data and diplomacy to
defuse East-West tensions over Russia's annexation of Ukraine's
Crimea region.
Friday's monthly jobs report, the most widely watched U.S.
economic indicator, is expected to show that employers added
200,000 jobs in March to nonfarm payrolls, according to a
Reuters poll of economists. [ ]
If the March jobs figure is strong, that could convince
stock investors that the U.S. economy's recent setbacks related
to the weather were only temporary.
The rebound in hiring started last month despite the icy
weather. Employers added 175,000 jobs to nonfarm payrolls in
February after creating 129,000 new positions in January.
"We potentially could have a big positive surprise. The
polar vortex is over, and I believe we could get a snapback in
payroll numbers that is significantly better than expected,"
said Doug Cote, chief market strategist at ING U.S. Investment
Management in New York.
Job growth would be a plus for the market, which has
suffered a bout of volatility as some of the most high-flying
shares, including biotechs, tumbled in the past week.
WATCHING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE
When trading begins on Monday, investors will keep an eye on
developments involving Russia and Ukraine. Over the weekend, the
Ukraine crisis prompted the United States to send its top
general in Europe back to the Continent early from a trip to
Washington. On Sunday, the Pentagon called the move a prudent
step, given Russia's "lack of transparency" about troop
movements across the border with Ukraine.
The Pentagon made the announcement as U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met
in Paris to work out the framework of a deal to reduce tensions
over Russia's annexation of the Crimea region in Ukraine.
A FULL MENU OF ECONOMIC DATA
Wall Street will get more data on the broader economy this
week as well.
The Institute for Supply Management will release its
national surveys for March on the manufacturing and services
sectors, on Tuesday and Thursday respectively. The indexes are
expected to show improvement from the previous month as well.
Rosier data could confirm for investors that recent weakness
in economic data was caused by the winter's harsh weather,
suggesting the U.S. economy's uptrend is intact.
Improvement in the labor market, along with a pickup in the
manufacturing and services sectors, could also bolster the case
for the Federal Reserve's scaling back of economic stimulus and
put more focus on the timing of when the central bank will begin
raising interest rates.
Car sales for March will be released this week, along with
ADP's private-sector payrolls report for March and data on the
U.S. international trade deficit for February.
Investors will be anxious to get a look at more trade data
after China's weak export numbers earlier this month underscored
worries that the world's second-largest economy is slowing.
TECHS MAY EXTEND SLIDE
The recent selloff in biotech and other recent big gainers
could persist, strategists said, although so far it has not
eroded the market's bull run. Investors have been putting money
instead into utilities and other sectors.
The Nasdaq biotechnology index fell 7 percent for the
week. With just one trading day left in March, the Nasdaq
biotech index was down about 13 percent for the month at
Friday's close.
"There's definitely been rotation out of tech in terms of
asset flows, and energy and utilities have been growing," said
John Kosar, director of research with Asbury Research in
Chicago.
For the past week, the S&P utilities sector index
rose 1.2 percent and the S&P energy index climbed 2.5
percent.
FIRST-QUARTER WARNINGS DOMINATE
More U.S. companies could issue outlooks for the coming
reporting period in the week ahead. So far, negative outlooks
have surpassed positive ones from S&P 500 companies by a ratio
of 6.9 to 1 for the first quarter, Thomson Reuters data showed.
That's still lower than the ratio for the fourth quarter,
but the high number of negative outlooks has driven profit
estimates down for the first quarter.
S&P 500 first-quarter earnings growth is now expected to
increase just 2.1 percent, down sharply from a Jan. 1 growth
estimate of 7.6 percent, the Thomson Reuters data showed.
Among companies that have already reported earnings, FedEx
said severe winter weather hurt results. FedEx cut its
fiscal-year profit forecast.
Monsanto is due to report earnings this week, along
with Micron Technology. But the earnings season won't get
under way until April 8, when Alcoa is scheduled to
report results.
"You'll start to have companies giving you an indication of
how the quarter looked," said Dan Veru, chief investment officer
of Palisade Capital Management LLC in Fort Lee, New Jersey,
which oversees $4 billion.
