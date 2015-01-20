Jan 20 The judge overseeing the bankrupt city of
Stockton, California, has denied a motion by a holdout creditor
to stall the city's plan to begin paying its debts.
U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Court Judge Christopher Klein said
on Tuesday the potential harm to other creditors, such as the
city's 1,100 retirees, and to the city's ability to attract new
business, along with the low likelihood of an appeal's success,
convinced him to deny a pending stay on the confirmed plan.
The holdout creditor, two funds managed by Franklin
Templeton Investments, has said it would appeal Stockton's exit
plan, a rare move among municipal bankruptcies.
Franklin argued at a hearing last week that it was harmed by
the city's plan, which pays over $4 million to Franklin on a $36
million debt.
The city warned that the impact of a stay would hurt city
retirees, along with the moral of current employees, make hiring
more difficult.
On Tuesday, Judge Klein agreed.
"Since we're dealing with retirees that are presumably in
the later stages of their lives, longer delays are very much to
their detriment," said Klein, who estimated that an appeal could
take five years to resolve.
Klein repeatedly pointed out that Franklin had admitted
"only money" motivated the appeal.
"I do not criticize them for that. That's the name of the
game," Klein said.
However, the judge added that municipal insolvency is an
issue of great public interest. The state, the municipality and
the capital markets are served by a definitive resolution in
bankruptcy cases, "so people understand what they are facing."
"Capital markets have figured out there is more risk to
municipal bonds than they once thought," he said.
Stockton, a city of nearly 300,000 people located in
Northern California, got the green light for its exit plan last
October, over two years after the city filed for Chapter 9
protection.
Stockton's case, along with other high-profile municipal
bankruptcies in Detroit, Michigan, and San Bernardino,
California, have been closely followed by the $3.6 trillion
municipal bond market to see how bondholders are treated
compared with other creditors, such as pensioners.
Stockton elected not to harm employee pensions, but it did
call for the elimination of future healthcare benefits for
retirees, a haircut on bondholders' debts, and the renegotiation
of collective bargaining agreements.
If Franklin wins an appeal, Klein said the city could carve
out more money without impacting its existing plan.
(Reporting By Robin Respaut. Editing by Andre Grenon)