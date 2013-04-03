April 3 Moody's Investors Service said on
Wednesday that a judge's ruling that Stockton, California is
eligible for bankruptcy provides legal clarity, but it leaves
bondholders and other creditors uncertain about ultimate
recovery.
The decision about whether Stockton was eligible to file
for bankruptcy is just a first step in the case, in which
possible reductions to the $254 billion California Public
Employees' Retirement System will be a central issue in the
final plan of adjustment, Moody's said in a statement.