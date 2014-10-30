SACRAMENTO Oct 30 The bankrupt city of
Stockton, California received a green light in federal court on
Thursday to end its more than two-year foray in bankruptcy
protection.
"I've looked long and hard at the history of this case and
the decisions that have been made and considered the
alternative," U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Klein
said in court. He said the alternative meant going "back to
square one and running up many more millions of dollars for the
city."
"This plan, I'm persuaded is the best that can be done in
terms of restructuring the debts of the city of Stockton," Klein
said.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut, writing by Megan Davies; Editing
by Bernard Orr)