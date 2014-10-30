SACRAMENTO Oct 30 The bankrupt city of Stockton, California received a green light in federal court on Thursday to end its more than two-year foray in bankruptcy protection.

"I've looked long and hard at the history of this case and the decisions that have been made and considered the alternative," U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Klein said in court. He said the alternative meant going "back to square one and running up many more millions of dollars for the city."

"This plan, I'm persuaded is the best that can be done in terms of restructuring the debts of the city of Stockton," Klein said.

