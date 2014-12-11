(Adds quote from National Weather Service meteorologist,

By Curtis Skinner and Emmett Berg
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 11 A Pacific storm pummeled
drought-parched northern and central California on Thursday with
heavy rain and high winds, knocking out power to tens of
thousands of homes, disrupting flights, washing out roads and
prompting school closures in the Bay Area.
Some 240 departing and incoming commercial flights were
canceled at San Francisco International Airport by late morning,
and others were delayed for more than two hours, airport
managers said.
A downtown San Francisco subway station serving the
financial district was shut down through the morning commuter
rush because of a power outage and flooding, and the city's
electrified bus system was halted in many areas, transit
officials said.
The Embarcadero, the city's popular waterfront walkway, was
closed due to flooding and some ferries were also canceled,
stranding commuters.
Some streets and major intersections were flooded in the San
Francisco area, including the westbound lanes of Interstate 280
in the East Bay suburb of El Cerrito, according to the
California Highway Patrol.
Winds howled through Sacramento, the state capital, rattling
buildings and whipping through trees before dawn, followed by
heavy downpours as the morning commute was getting started.
Parts of Oregon and Washington were also lashed by rain and
high winds.
"In certain parts of the West Coast this could be the most
significant storm in 10 years," National Weather Service
meteorologist Eric Boldt said.
The Weather Service issued flash-flood, heavy-surf and
high-wind advisories, warning that torrential rains could lead
to mudslides in foothill areas scarred by wildfires earlier this
year.
The storm was expected to provide only a small measure of
relief from California's record, multi-year drought that has
forced water managers to sharply reduce irrigation supplies to
farmers and prompted drastic conservation measures statewide,
weather officials said.
As much as 3 feet (1 metre) of snow is predicted this week
for the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada mountain range.
But meteorologists said many months of rainfall would be needed
to pull the state out of the drought.
The Shasta Lake area of Northern California received 5
inches (13 cm) of rain overnight, and up to 4 inches (10 cm)
were expected in California's Central Valley, the state's
agricultural heartland, as well as in Sacramento, the weather
service said.
Pacific Gas and Electric Co reported that nearly 227,000
customers lost power during the storm on Thursday morning.
Cities in the peninsula area south of San Francisco were hardest
hit by outages.
Several Bay Area school districts, including San Francisco,
Oakland and Berkeley, canceled classes due to the storm.
The storm was expected to move into Southern California in
time for the Friday morning commute, in what would be the area's
second major storm in a week. A third storm system has been
forecast for this weekend.
Municipalities handed out sandbags to help residents ward
off flooding and reminded them to stock emergency supplies,
routines that had become unfamiliar amid the drought.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner and Emmett Berg in San Francisco,
Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, Steve Gorman and Dan Whitcomb in
Los Angeles; Writing by Steve Gorman and Dan Whitcomb; Editing
by Crispian Balmer, Bill Trott, Eric Beech, Peter Cooney and
Mohammad Zargham)