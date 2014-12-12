(Updates with student injury, power outage numbers)
By Curtis Skinner and Emmett Berg
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 11 A major storm pummeled
California and the Pacific Northwest with heavy rain and high
winds on Thursday, killing one man, knocking out power to tens
of thousands of homes, disrupting flights and prompting schools
to close.
Some 240 departing and incoming commercial flights were
canceled at San Francisco International Airport and others were
delayed for more than two hours, airport managers said.
San Francisco's famed cable car system was replaced by
shuttle buses, a subway station was shut down through the
morning rush hour because of a power outage and flooding and the
city's electrified bus system was halted in many areas, transit
officials said.
The Embarcadero, the city's popular waterfront walkway, was
closed due to flooding and some ferries were also canceled,
stranding commuters.
Some streets and major intersections were flooded in the San
Francisco area, including the westbound lanes of Interstate 280
in the East Bay suburb of El Cerrito, according to the
California Highway Patrol.
Further south, in the city of Santa Cruz, a tree fell at an
elementary school on Thursday morning, pinning an 11-year-old
student's arm and shoulder until emergency workers could cut him
free with chainsaws, police said. The child's injuries were not
believed to be life threatening.
The launch of an Atlas V rocket was scrubbed from Vandenberg
Air Force Base.
To the north in Washington state, roughly 135,000 customers
were without power as of Thursday night, according to local
utility companies. A commuter train that runs between Seattle
and Everett was canceled for two days beginning on Thursday
after a mudslide the day before, local transit officials said.
In southern Oregon, a homeless man camping with his
18-year-old son along the Pacific Crest Trail in the Ashland
area was killed early on Thursday morning when a tree toppled
onto their tent, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said.
Portland General Electric Co and Pacific Power
reported nearly 61,000 customers were without power on Thursday
night, as a storm system with wind-gusts of 80 mph (129 kph)
moved through Oregon.
"In certain parts of the West Coast this could be the most
significant storm in 10 years," National Weather Service
meteorologist Eric Boldt said.
The Weather Service issued flash-flood, heavy-surf and
high-wind advisories, warning that torrential rains could lead
to mudslides in foothill areas of California scarred by
wildfires earlier this year.
The storm was expected to provide only a small measure of
relief from California's record, multi-year drought that has
forced water managers to sharply reduce irrigation supplies to
farmers and prompted drastic conservation measures statewide,
weather officials said.
As much as 3 feet (1 metre) of snow is predicted this week
for the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada mountain range.
But meteorologists said many months of rainfall would be needed
to pull the state out of the drought.
The Shasta Lake area of Northern California received 5
inches (13 cm) of rain overnight, and up to 4 inches (10 cm)
were expected in California's Central Valley, the state's
agricultural heartland, as well as in Sacramento, the weather
service said.
Pacific Gas and Electric Co reported that some
276,000 customers lost power during the storm on Thursday,
though roughly 90 percent had their energy restored by Thursday
night.
Several Bay Area school districts, including San Francisco,
Oakland and Berkeley, canceled classes due to the storm.
The storm was expected to move into Southern California in
time for the Friday morning commute, in what would be the area's
second major storm in a week.
