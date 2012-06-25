(Recasts, updates storm location, details)
* Debby weakens slightly over northern Gulf of Mexico
* Storm is expected to move slowly toward Florida Gulf Coast
* Debby is forecast to remain a tropical storm
MIAMI, June 25 Tropical Storm Debby weakened
slightly as it moved slowly over the northern Gulf of Mexico on
Monday, dumping heavy rains and threatening to bring flooding
and tornadoes to parts of Florida.
Debby, the first named storm of 2012 to move into the Gulf
of Mexico, was centered about 75 miles (125 km) south of
Apalachicola, Florida, the National Hurricane Center said in its
11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) update.
The storm's maximum sustained winds decreased slightly to 45
miles per hour (75 kph) from 50 mph (85 kph) and forecasts
predicted there would be little change in its strength over the
next couple of days.
Debby has temporarily idled about a quarter of U.S. offshore
oil and natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico, based on
figures issued on Sunday by U.S. offshore regulators.
Forecast models show the storm is expected to move slowly
this week toward the northern Florida Gulf Coast, possibly
unloading as much as 10 to 15 inches (25-38 cm) of rain in some
areas of the state, with isolated amounts of much as 25 inches
(64 cm), the hurricane center said.
Steady rainfall spurred by Debby is expected to extend to
southern areas of Georgia and South Carolina.
The center warned that tornadoes were possible in the
eastern Panhandle, along with western and central parts of
Florida and southern Georgia.
On Sunday, Debby spawned tornadoes that killed a woman,
severely injured a child and wrecked homes in central Florida in
rural Highlands County, according to an emergency management
official.
Rescuers in Alabama continued a search on Monday for a
swimmer who went missing off the Alabama Gulf Coast near Orange
Beach and is presumed drowned.
In the Gulf of Mexico, big offshore operators like BP Plc
and Royal Dutch Shell temporarily evacuated some
of their production platforms, even as forecast models show
Debby headed for Florida and away from the U.S. Gulf waters that
are home to about 20 percent of U.S. oil and 6 percent of
natural gas output.
As of midday on Sunday, Debby caused 22.7 percent of daily
crude oil production to be shut down, up from 7.8 percent on
Saturday, and 22.9 percent of daily natural gas output, up from
8.16 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Safety and
Environmental Enforcement, which oversees oil and gas activity
in the Gulf.
The agency will issue updated figures later on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Chris Baltimore in Houston; Writing by
Kevin Gray; Editing by Vicki Allen)