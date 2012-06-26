* Thousands ordered to evacuate as rivers rise
* Torrential downpours threaten already flooded areas
* Obama calls Florida governor, offers federal help
(Updates with storm making landfall)
By Michael Peltier
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 26 Tropical Storm Debby
weakened as it drifted ashore on Florida's Gulf Coast on
Tuesday, dumping more rain on flooded areas and sending
thousands of people fleeing from rising rivers.
After stalling in the Gulf for two days, the large and
ragged storm finally began moving eastward. The center crossed
the shore late Tuesday afternoon near Steinhatchee, in the Big
Bend area where the Panhandle joins the peninsula.
Most of the thunderstorms and rain were northeast of the
storm center and had already dumped 2 feet (0.6 metres) of rain
over parts of Florida.
Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center said Debby
could bring another 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 cm) of rain - and
possibly tornadoes - to north Florida and southeast Georgia in
the next two days.
Debby's top winds weakened to 40 miles per hour (65 km per
hour), just over the threshold to remain a tropical storm. It is
expected to weaken further as it moves inland but could
strengthen again into a tropical storm as it crosses into the
Atlantic Ocean, the forecasters said.
Emergency managers in Pasco County on Florida's central Gulf
Coast ordered a mandatory evacuation for 14,000 to 20,000 people
living between the Anclote and Pithlachascotee Rivers. The
Anclote rose from 9 feet (2.7 metres) before Debby's approach to
more than 27 feet (8.2 metres), well above major flood level,
said Pasco County spokesman Eric Keaton.
Water was ankle-deep to head-high in the evacuation area.
Emergency crews had to use boats to reach stranded residents in
some areas, and 106 Pasco County homes had been damaged.
"The city has always been prepared for a water event, but I
think Mother Nature woke us up as to how fast she can operate,"
Keaton said.
The storm was piling up coastal waters and pushing them
inland, preventing the rainwater from draining out to sea.
Nearly 20 inches (51 cm) of rain has fallen in two days on
Wakulla County, a Gulf Coast county famed for its natural
springs. Roads were under water in many parts of the surrounding
area.
Parts of Interstate 10 were closed between the capital,
Tallahassee, and the Atlantic coast city of Jacksonville. The
storm left 29,000 people without power across the central and
northern parts of the state, emergency managers said.
Tropical storm warnings were in effect for much of Florida's
Gulf coast and could be extended inland as the storm moves
slowly east over the state in the next few days.
Debby spawned tornadoes that killed a woman, badly injured a
child and wrecked homes in central Florida in rural Highlands
County on Sunday. Florida's coastal Pinellas County was also hit
hard, with flooding in some areas and at least 20 houses with
roofs that were partially or fully blown off during a
tornado-like storm.
WHITE HOUSE CALL
President Barack Obama called Florida Governor Rick Scott
from Air Force One "to ensure the state had no unmet needs" as
it responds to the flooding, said White House spokesman Jay
Carney.
Obama expressed condolences for the loss of life and damage
to homes, and federal authorities "stood ready to provide
additional assistance if necessary," Carney said
Scott declared a state of emergency on Monday and ordered
all state agencies, including the Florida National Guard, to
provide any necessary assistance requested by local governments.
Flash flood warnings were in effect for many areas and
emergency managers cautioned that inland flooding was linked to
more than half the deaths from tropical cyclones in the United
States over the last 30 years.
Debby was the first tropical storm of 2012 to disrupt U.S.
energy operations in the Gulf of Mexico. Shutdowns peaked on
Monday, when more than 44 percent of daily oil production and a
third of daily natural gas production were closed.
Energy companies began returning staff to offshore platforms
after the storm veered away from the Gulf oil patch and
production was rapidly being restarted.
