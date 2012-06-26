ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, June 26 President Barack Obama called Florida Governor Rick Scott from Air Force One on Tuesday morning "to ensure the state had no unmet needs" as it responds to flooding from Tropical Storm Debby, White House spokesman Jay Carney said.

Obama "expressed condolences" for the loss of life as well as damage to homes in the state he will visit later on Tuesday for a re-election campaign event, Carney told reporters aboard the presidential plane on the way from Boston to Atlanta.

Carney said federal authorities would be in close contact with Florida officials and "stood ready to provide additional assistance if necessary."

Scott declared a state of emergency on Monday in response to Debby, the first tropical storm of 2012 to form in the Gulf of Mexico. It has left tens of thousands of people without power, forced the closure of key highways and bridges near Tampa Bay, and spawned twisters on Sunday that killed a woman, badly injured a child and wrecked homes in central Florida.

(Reporting By Alister Bull; Editing by Vicki Allen)