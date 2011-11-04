Nov 4 After one annoying power outage after
another, Jaime Raskulinecz took a step many more homeowners are
now making: She bought a generator to keep the electricity on
when the power goes out.
The West Orange, New Jersey resident says a $13,000
investment in a backup generator has paid off. While her
neighbors were in the dark along with 3 million others East
Coast residents following an unexpected early season snowstorm,
it was pretty much business as usual for her.
Widespread power outages are regular news these days. Just
two months ago some 6.7 million lost power due to Hurricane
Irene. Hurricanes, tornadoes, ice storms and natural disasters
of all sorts typically wreak havoc on power delivery since most
electricity is delivered by wires strung on lines that are
vulnerable to falling trees and limbs.
Raskulinecz, who is the chief executive officer of Next
Generation Trust, had a variety of reasons to keep her power
flowing beyond just comfort.
An avid wine collector, she wanted to protect the wines in
her wine cellar. Another important priority: Keeping office
equipment online during power failures. She says the system is
the "best purchase I ever made."
Every time there is a weather event like the recent
"Snowtober" storm or Hurricane Irene, worried homeowners rush
to buy portable generators. And more homeowners are installing
standby generators, say Aaron Jagdfeld, chief executive officer
of Generac [GNRPS.UL], one of the largest generator makers.
Annual sales of residential standby generators amounted to
about $300 million five years ago. Now, it's a $500 million a
year industry and growing.
Standby generators are different from the portable versions
that quickly sell out at Home Depot and Lowes just ahead of big
storms. Standby generators are hooked up to a natural gas line
or propane. They're designed to automatically switch on when
the power supply goes off. Depending on size, they can power an
entire home through the outlets or selected circuits such as
the ones that operate the furnace, refrigerator and certain
lights.
Portable generators usually don't have as much juice,
typically allowing users to make life tolerable by powering a
few electric devices from lights to sump pumps to heat. Unlike
the automatic backup systems, which are more pricey, homeowners
have to put the fuel into portable generators. Getting gas
during a power outage, as many have experienced, isn't that
simple since gas pumps require electricity. Portable generators
also tend to be noisier and pollute more.
A very small portable generator that could keep a few
outlets going can cost you as little as a $400. But a unit that
delivers about 8,000 watts, enough to power up hot water and
other basic creature comforts, could cost $1,200 or more. For a
standby generator of the same size, figure on another $1,000.
Installation will cost you an additional $1,500.
Users of more common portable generators are urged to heed
safety warnings. Carbon monoxide deaths tied to the generators
follows large power outages, typically from homeowners who
don't properly vent the units.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says an average
of 79 people a year die that way.
To stay safe, take these precautions:
*Make sure battery powered smoke and carbon monoxide alarms
are working
*Get fresh air if you start to feel sick, dizzy or weak
while using a generator
*Don't connect your portable generator directly to your
electrical system through a receptacle outlet
*Only plug heavy duty, outdoor-rated extension cords into
the generator
*Use extension cords with a wire gauge that can handle the
load
Five months ago, Brad Stonesifer of Lewisberry,
Pennsylvania, installed a 14,000-watt backup unit, which cost
$6,300. And it has been a lifesaver. Literally.
Wide temperature fluctuations or loss of light for long
periods can be perilous to the reef aquarium in his home. But
even though Stonesifer was out of town during the most recent
freak snow storm that shut off his power, he didn't have to
worry about his fish. "The generator kept the house warm and
cozy," he says.
---
The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Beth Gladstone)