HOUSTON, June 14 Shell Oil Co, the U.S. arm of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, said it was removing nonessential workers from the Gulf of Mexico as a precautionary measure ahead of a tropical disturbance given an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours.

Shell said there would be no impact caused by the removal of nonessentials ahead of the storm system's approach to the U.S. Gulf Coast. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Sandra Maler)