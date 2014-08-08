WASHINGTON Aug 8 The eye of Tropical Storm Iselle made landfall on Hawaii's Big Island on Friday with strong winds and heavy rain, the U.S. Central Pacific Hurricane Center said.

The center said Iselle had weakened to a tropical storm as it moved over Hawaii.

Iselle is being closely followed by Julio, a Category 3 hurricane set to reach Hawaii on Monday. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Bill Trott)