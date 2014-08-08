UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Aug 8 Iselle weakened to a tropical storm late on Thursday with maximum sustained winds near 70 mph (110 kph) as it lashed parts of the Hawaiian archipelago, the U.S. Central Pacific Hurricane Center said.
The storm, which has left thousands on the Big Island without power, was moving west at 10 mph (17 kph), with its eye still about 50 miles (80 km) south of the town of Hilo, the center said in a statement.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts