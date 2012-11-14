NEW YORK Nov 13 Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday that s everal m unicipal issuers in New York and New Jersey have been so heavily impacted by Superstorm Sandy that their credit ratings could be affected.

The Wall Street rating agency said that those included Nassau County, rated A2, and Long Beach City, rated Baa3, both in New York.

Also potentially affected in New Jersey are Atlantic City, rated Baa1, the Borough of Seaside Heights, rated A2, Woodbridge Township, rated Aa2, and Brick Township, rated Aa2.