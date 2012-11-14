UPDATE 1-Merkel suggests euro is too low for Germany
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
NEW YORK Nov 13 Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday that s everal m unicipal issuers in New York and New Jersey have been so heavily impacted by Superstorm Sandy that their credit ratings could be affected.
The Wall Street rating agency said that those included Nassau County, rated A2, and Long Beach City, rated Baa3, both in New York.
Also potentially affected in New Jersey are Atlantic City, rated Baa1, the Borough of Seaside Heights, rated A2, Woodbridge Township, rated Aa2, and Brick Township, rated Aa2.
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
Feb 18 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.
Feb 17 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.