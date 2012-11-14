NEW YORK Nov 13 Moody's Investors Service said
on Tuesday that several municipal issuers in New York and New
Jersey have been so heavily impacted by Superstorm Sandy that
their credit ratings could be affected.
The Wall Street rating agency said that those included
Nassau County, rated A2, and Long Beach City, rated Baa3, both
in New York.
Also potentially affected in New Jersey are Atlantic City,
rated Baa1, the Borough of Seaside Heights, rated A2, Woodbridge
Township, rated Aa2, and Brick Township, rated Aa2.
Four municipalities - New York's Long Beach City School
District, and New Jersey's Hackensack School District, Jersey
City and Ship Bottom - were late on their debt service payments
during the storm, mostly because of power outages and logistical
hurdles, Moody's said.
All the payments have since been made, but Moody's is still
investigating whether the delays "underscore management weakness
and could potentially recur."
"The damage from Hurricane Sandy will pressure affected
issuers' budgets and expose the most heavily impacted entities
to a number of operational and budgetary risks that could take a
year or longer to play out," Moody's said.
Overall, the credit rating agency expects credit quality to
remain unchanged for most municipalities, with a just a
"handful" of possible rating actions related to the storm.
One critical issue is the ability of a local government to
withstand a temporary reduction in reserves to cover recovery
costs before federal reimbursement arrives.
Moody's considers both the level of reserves and "the
quality of management" critical to its methodology for examining
state and local governments, it said.