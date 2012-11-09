WASHINGTON Nov 9 President Barack Obama on
Thursday will visit the New York City area still reeling from
the devastation brought by Superstorm Sandy, the White House
said on Friday.
Obama received an update Friday on disaster-relief efforts
in the storm-battered New York-New jersey region, where
officials started rationing gasoline for the first time since
the 1970s.
Federal Emergency Management Administration chief Craig
Fugate met with local officials in New York and was monitoring
the response after the storm, which is blamed for at least 120
deaths and caused extensive damage as the storm first hit the
Caribbean before moving up the U.S. East Coast.
Obama won re-election to a second four-year term on Tuesday.
The campaign was interrupted by the storm, which some believe
benefited the president as he rose above the fray of politics to
help with storm recovery efforts.
Some 400,865 homes and businesses in the eastern United
States remained without power on Friday after being pummeled
first by Sandy on Oct. 29 and then by a powerful nor'easter
storm on Wednesday of this week.
New York City and Long Island have suffered fuel shortages
and long lines for gasoline as New York's harbor remained
crippled from the storm.