UPDATE 1-Dubai's Souq.com to make announcement on Amazon.com bid - sources
* Dubai's Emaar Malls said it bid $800 mln for Souq.com (Adds details, background)
HOUSTON May 27 Apache Corp. and Devon Energy Corp. said on Wednesday they have been shutting in some oil and gas wells as a precautionary measure because of heavy rains this week in Texas and Oklahoma.
Apache said it was temporarily closing wells to prepare for flooding near the Brazos River in the Eagle Ford shale oil field in Texas, the top producer of U.S. oil.
It said any production impact would likely be minimal as only a tiny portion of all its wells would be shut.
Devon said it has shut in wells in affected areas, but did not specify where the closures were made or how many might be impacted. (Reporting By Houston Newsroom)
DUBAI, March 28 Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com will make an announcement later on Tuesday about Amazon.com Inc's bid to buy 100 percent of the company from its shareholders, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.