NEW YORK Nov 6 A number of New York City public
hospitals impacted by 2012's Superstorm Sandy will be reimbursed
with at least $1.6 billion paid by the Federal Emergency
Management Agency program, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on
Thursday.
The funds will go to reimburse the city's Health and
Hospitals Corporation (HHC) for repairs already undertaken since
Sandy, de Blasio said in an emailed statement of his remarks.
The money will also fund projects to protect against future
storms, such as providing hospitals with new pumps, flood-proof
elevators and new flood walls, he said.
Brooklyn's Coney Island Hospital, Metropolitan Hospital in
East Harlem, Coler Specialty Hospital on Roosevelt Island, and
Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, will benefit, he said.
The HHC said the funds are in addition to $142 million
already received from FEMA for partial repairs and temporary
flood barriers.
Sandy hit New York, New Jersey and other parts of the East
Coast on Oct. 29, 2012. The storm killed at least 159 people,
and damaged or destroyed more than 650,000 homes.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Leslie Adler)