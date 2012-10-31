WASHINGTON Oct 31 Fully 25 percent of cell
sites in the broad area hit by former hurricane Sandy were
off-line earlier this week, and the outages have been reduced by
only "a few percentage points" at this point, a federal official
on Wednesday.
Cell sites, which can be towers or smaller facilities to
relay wireless calls, were knocked out by power cuts, floods and
debris, said David Turetsky, the head of the Federal
Communications Commission's Public Safety and Homeland Security
Bureau.
The FCC had estimated that one-quarter of cell sites in the
counties that Sandy hit were out of service on Tuesday.
Turetsky said outages by 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday were down
by roughly three or four percentage points from the peak.